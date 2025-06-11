12 Curtain Colors That Go Beautifully With White Walls

White walls are both a blessing and a curse. Sure, you have a beautiful blank slate to work with, but sometimes white can feel too stark and sterile. You'll likely want to warm it up or make the space visually interesting somehow, and if you aren't able to paint your walls, that's where clever design comes in. Adding texture, pattern, and most importantly, color can be key in making your white walls feel less bare and your room feel finished. Adding curtains to your windows truly is the last finishing touch to a space.

That bears the question: What curtains, and most importantly, what color of curtain, can dress up a white walled room? The answer depends, really, on what design palette you're hoping to achieve and what design purpose you're hoping the curtains will serve in the space. If you want to continue with a crisp and clean canvas to build a funkier design, then you'll want to opt for a neutral combo like cream, gray, or white-on-white (the crispest of the bunch). Or, if you're the kind of homeowner who laments at a big, white box, you can add dimension, depth, and interest to the space with warm oranges, reds, and yellows. Brightening up white living rooms is all about strategic design touches, and with colored curtains, you have the flexibility to do what you want in the room but without too much intervention. Whichever direction you want to take your white room, there is a curtain color that will follow.