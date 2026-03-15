Accent Walls Are On Their Way Out: Accent Doors Are The Must-Have Trend Taking Over

Painting a single accent wall a different color as a room's focal point is quickly becoming a thing of the past. This is partially because we've seen it done for decades (I proudly painted my first apartment's bedroom wall neon lime green, so we're all guilty here). The novelty of the accent wall has become downright tiresome at this point, as this choppy design feature rarely does anything to make a space more cohesive, and often achieves the opposite. Additionally, as an interior designer, an accent wall feels like a half-measure to me that screams, "I wasn't really willing to commit to a design point of view." That's why, instead of accent walls, accent doors are taking over.

The creators of today's most impactful interiors are moving beyond the safe, uninspiring accent wall and looking for more exciting ways to inject style into their spaces. Some look to the ceiling to act as an unexpected statement, while others are embracing the benefits of the color drenching paint trend. One such exciting design feature that highlights the architecture of your home in a fresh, fun, sophisticated way is accent doors. I'm not talking about just painting the exterior of your front door to shake things up a little (though please feel free to do this too!) — I'm talking about painting interior doors to create a visually dynamic design feature out of a utilitarian part of the house.