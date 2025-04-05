6 Paint Colors That Are Perfect For Interior Doors (And 5 To Avoid At All Costs)

Painting has long been the perfect way to inexpensively update a space, and opting to paint a door (versus the dreaded task of painting an entire room) can be an even simpler, more budget-friendly way to get a design upgrade in any room. As a small area, interior doors are easy to paint with a limited amount of time and pack the most punch in terms of design. If you're looking for a weekend upgrade, take a close look at your interior doors. Tackle the hardest part of this project first by choosing a paint color.

Finding the right paint color isn't as simple as just considering your favorite hue, though that does play an important part. But you also need to consider which shades will work best for your home's — or more specifically that room's — existing design and color scheme. On top of that, you can't forget to take into account the size of the room, the type of lighting, and the color of all your decor. If it all feels a bit daunting, no worries. Interior designers have weighed in on their preferences for interior door colors (including the classics like black, white, or gray) as well as a few they strongly advise you avoid altogether, like lime green or bright red.