How To Layer Your Lighting To Bring Depth And Warmth To Any Room

If you have been anywhere near the home decor side of TikTok, you've probably seen at least one video from the "There's only one rule in my house: no overhead lighting" trend. If not, well, the concept is pretty self-explanatory — as well as almost universally observed. Though present in most homes, overhead lighting is an easy way to make a room feel sterile and swiftly kill any comfy vibes. That said, there is a time and place for overhead or task lighting: i.e., crafting, cooking, or other detail-oriented tasks that require a bright and unobstructed view. But the rest of the time, especially in the winter when you spend even more time in low lighting, you want to choose lights that are aimed at brightening the mood as well as illuminating your space. This is called layered lighting: finding multiple sources of light throughout your space.

Although lighting may seem secondary to furniture, paint colors, and accessories, it can play a massive role in the mood and overall feeling of your rooms. While most houses have overhead lighting of some sort, relying on that as your sole light source particularly at night can make a room feel flat and uninviting. Include task lighting, ambient lighting, and accent lighting in the room you want to layer your lights in. If you want to amp up the cozy cottagecore feeling and make your home somewhere you want to stay, investing in the right types of lighting can make a huge impact. Plus it's a surefire way to make said impact without requiring an expensive and all-consuming renovation.