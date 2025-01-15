How To Layer Your Lighting To Bring Depth And Warmth To Any Room
If you have been anywhere near the home decor side of TikTok, you've probably seen at least one video from the "There's only one rule in my house: no overhead lighting" trend. If not, well, the concept is pretty self-explanatory — as well as almost universally observed. Though present in most homes, overhead lighting is an easy way to make a room feel sterile and swiftly kill any comfy vibes. That said, there is a time and place for overhead or task lighting: i.e., crafting, cooking, or other detail-oriented tasks that require a bright and unobstructed view. But the rest of the time, especially in the winter when you spend even more time in low lighting, you want to choose lights that are aimed at brightening the mood as well as illuminating your space. This is called layered lighting: finding multiple sources of light throughout your space.
Although lighting may seem secondary to furniture, paint colors, and accessories, it can play a massive role in the mood and overall feeling of your rooms. While most houses have overhead lighting of some sort, relying on that as your sole light source particularly at night can make a room feel flat and uninviting. Include task lighting, ambient lighting, and accent lighting in the room you want to layer your lights in. If you want to amp up the cozy cottagecore feeling and make your home somewhere you want to stay, investing in the right types of lighting can make a huge impact. Plus it's a surefire way to make said impact without requiring an expensive and all-consuming renovation.
Here's how to use lights to set the mood without killing the vibe
One way to add layered lighting to a space is to bring in multiple smaller light sources throughout the room. Using floor and table lamps together can give you ample light without it feeling harsh or overly bright. This also allows you to adjust the light level in the room simply by turning some on and off. If you want to add light without additional clutter, opt for sconces or simple lamps like a frosted globe, or these Hobays fairy lights for a whimsical feel. Most standard bulbs are now LED which can be particularly white and bright, so when choosing a bulb, look for one that gives off a warmer or orange-tinted light for that cozy, hygge vibe people love. You can also opt for something like this Linkind smart bulb that allows for dimming or even color changing for a more adaptable experience.
Lighting isn't just used for setting the mood, it's also a great way to add depth and visual interest to a space. Using accent lighting strategically can help to highlight different areas of a room, or even add some spunk with interesting details, designs, and textures. Using a collection of smaller hanging lights can give you the amount of ambient illumination that you need in a room while feeling much less harsh than recessed or typical overhead lighting. Play around with different shades or fixtures for a unique and eclectic look. If you want a more vintage vibe, check out your local thrift and antique stores for stained glass lamps, which add an instant cozy glow.
Committed to your overhead lights? Here's some options to keep your counters clear while still feeling cozy.
If you can't or don't want to completely do away with your overhead ceiling lighting, using the correct lightbulb is an easy way to make sure that your task lighting is giving more cottage than clinic. But while opting for a warmer light or one with dimming capabilities is a good start, the type of hanging lighting that you choose can also make a huge difference. For hanging lamps, consider something that has a soft, warm, and inviting energy like this Beisheda paper lantern or Qiyizm hanging basket. Not only will these add some texture and interest to the room, but they are also usually pretty affordable — and many can be installed with pre-existing ceiling lights, or with a plug-in option. This can help you get the ambient lighting effect.
If you don't want to install anything permanent or shell out the cash for a full lamp, adding some candles as accent lighting can instantly set the ambiance with the additional aspect of aromatherapy as a bonus. These Minetome string lights are also a great option, and can be incredibly versatile when layering them along with your overhead lighting. You can get models that plug-in or are battery-powered, so you aren't limited as to where you can place them. Many also have smart, color-changing capabilities so you have a lot of wiggle room to figure out the exact settings that suit you best.