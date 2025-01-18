The Door Painting Debate That No One Can Come To An Agreement On

When it comes to interior design choices, homeowners don't want to make potentially costly and time-consuming mistakes. So, when it comes to your paint, it's not just about what type of paint to use on your doors, but also if that paint should match or contrast the door's trim. That's the big question behind an ongoing debate in the design world, and there seems to be no agreement in sight. People have all sorts of opinions on the topic and lots of caveats. One interior designer, Charity Scott, claimed through a Instagram reel that if you are painting a door a color that isn't white, then the trim should match the door color, not the rest of the room's trim. Yet, others often opt for the opposite. Others prefer to see colored doors bordered by white trim, often matching the door color to the wall color.

Though there doesn't seem to be any universal decision to be made with this debate, that also doesn't mean there is a right or wrong answer. Most often, interior designers and just everyday folk end up with the same last sentiment: do whatever your heart desires, because it's your home. While this is great advice to live by, it can be helpful to dive deeper into the pros and cons of each design choice.