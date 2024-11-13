The Dying Paint Color Trend Designers Are Ready To Put To Rest In 2025

Homeowners are often jumping on the latest trends and trying to make their homes as aesthetically pleasing as possible. While trends often relate to decor and other home elements, sometimes following the trends leads to repainting the interior of a home. Lately, many homeowners have been jumping on the trend of adding retro, 1970s-style paint colors to the home. Colors such as teal, peach, and mustard have been tempting many homeowners in 2024, but many designers say we should leave them behind in 2025.

While you may want to jump on this trend yourself, doing so can lead to problems. Designers often say that color trends like these '70s-style vintage hues are unlikely to last for long, so you may want to reconsider grabbing a paintbrush and getting to work. Painting your home with trendy '70s-inspired colors such as teal, peach, olive green, mustard, burnt orange, and other bright, bold colors can make things more difficult if you plan to sell later on. If you ever decide to sell, you'll either need accept that you probably won't get as much money for your home or you'll need to repaint again with more marketable colors before listing it.

Some paint colors will help your home sell for thousands more while others will bring the value down significantly. Instead of joining this latest trend, you may want to stick to tried-and-true interior colors that have a bit more staying power or consider some new trends designers are recommending instead.