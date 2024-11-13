The Dying Paint Color Trend Designers Are Ready To Put To Rest In 2025
Homeowners are often jumping on the latest trends and trying to make their homes as aesthetically pleasing as possible. While trends often relate to decor and other home elements, sometimes following the trends leads to repainting the interior of a home. Lately, many homeowners have been jumping on the trend of adding retro, 1970s-style paint colors to the home. Colors such as teal, peach, and mustard have been tempting many homeowners in 2024, but many designers say we should leave them behind in 2025.
While you may want to jump on this trend yourself, doing so can lead to problems. Designers often say that color trends like these '70s-style vintage hues are unlikely to last for long, so you may want to reconsider grabbing a paintbrush and getting to work. Painting your home with trendy '70s-inspired colors such as teal, peach, olive green, mustard, burnt orange, and other bright, bold colors can make things more difficult if you plan to sell later on. If you ever decide to sell, you'll either need accept that you probably won't get as much money for your home or you'll need to repaint again with more marketable colors before listing it.
Some paint colors will help your home sell for thousands more while others will bring the value down significantly. Instead of joining this latest trend, you may want to stick to tried-and-true interior colors that have a bit more staying power or consider some new trends designers are recommending instead.
What to do instead of jumping on this paint color trend
Although jumping on this retro '70s paint trend is completely up to you, you may want to reconsider it in 2025. Instead, consider using some of the many timeless colors that look great and won't ever be unfashionable. Designers note that neutral tones are always a great choice, so be sure you know what the best neutral colors for every room in your home are. Colors such as white, beige, gray, and navy are always great choices, and when you use these, you won't have to repaint your home often. They likely won't cause you to have a harder time selling your home.
While painting your walls with these retro '70s colors should probably be avoided according to designers, there are still ways to make use of them if you still want to introduce interesting splashes of color into your home. Consider reading some tips for decorating with color instead. Adding colorful decor or textiles such as rugs, blankets, pillows, and curtains can be a great alternative. You may also want to add these bright and bold colors to trim and cabinets. This will allow you to enjoy these colors without as much investment in money, time, or energy. If you still want to go beyond neutrals for your home's walls in 2025, there are better options than retro colors. Many designers are recommending bold rubies, striking blues, and even purples such as plum for the upcoming year instead.