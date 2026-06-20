Say Goodbye To Gravel: 7 Cheaper, More Weed-Resistant Landscaping Alternatives

While gravel can bring a decorative look to any landscaping project, the fact remains that it can be a pricey material. Sure, you can find some for unexpectedly cheap prices on Facebook Marketplace, but the average price for gravel installation ranges between $600 to $3,500. Depending on the size of the project and the type of gravel used, costs can climb even higher.

The fact is that you can say goodbye to gravel, because there are cheaper materials out there. Materials like crusher fines and recycled crushed concrete are great alternatives for pathways, while bark mulch, wood chips, and pine needles provide a more natural look to landscaped beds. Landscape fabric, though often criticized for concerns about microplastics, can provide an affordable weed-suppression option in certain landscaping applications. Even a few bales of straw are going to give you better economic value than gravel will.

Another issue common with gravel is the tendency for weeds to grow up through the loose aggregate. Light, air, and water can all penetrate the gravel and encourage weeds to grow. Many of these alternatives can also help suppress weeds more effectively than gravel when installed correctly. So, not only can these materials save money, but many can also reduce pesky weed growth and maintenance over time.