The Best-Kept Secret To Getting Budget-Friendly Gravel For DIY Landscaping Projects

You don't have to blow out your entire budget buying gravel for DIY landscaping projects. There's an unsuspecting place to get the material at a low cost, and sometimes even for free! Facebook Marketplace isn't just for buying clothes or scoring good furniture deals. Instead, there's a whole world of landscaping supplies available on there, too. You just need to know what to search for to get the best deals. Try looking for "landscaping gravel," "garden pebbles," "crushed rock," or even "leftover gardening supplies" to get an idea of what's available in your area. If you don't see the color or type of gravel that you want, check back often. New listings pop up all the time!

Often, you will be buying the material off people who over-purchased for their own project. So the materials you come across will be in open bags, or possibly pre-used. This is why the prices are so much less expensive than when you buy from a supplier. However, you might also come across people who are running legitimate supply businesses on Facebook Marketplace. These listings will typically have higher prices, since they are like purchasing from a store. They also are more likely to include delivery. If someone is going to give you heaps of gravel for free (or just a few bucks), it's more likely that you'll need to arrange pickup.