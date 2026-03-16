Say Goodbye To Landscape Fabric & Meet The Eco-Friendly Alternative That Prevents Weeds

Whether you're refreshing your landscape beds or planting a new garden, weed control is critical from the get-go. Commercial products can be enticing for their promises of weed suppression, but don't put that landscape fabric in your shopping cart just yet. While these materials might allow for some amount of air and water to filtrate through them for plants, they also have a tendency to suppress plant growth due to soil health disruption. Luckily, there are several alternatives to landscape fabric to consider using around your outdoor spaces, and one such viable option includes pine needles. While you do need to regularly refresh the needles to maintain both their appearance and their weed-suppressing capabilities, pine needles are considered more eco-friendly than any commercial weed mats you can buy.

Also known as pine straw, pine needles are just as they sound: they're the old needles from pine trees that have fallen and dried up. You've likely seen bales of them for sale at local garden supply shops, but you can also buy them in bulk from a landscape supply store. And if you happen to already have some pine trees on your property, you may have the advantage of using some of the needles as free mulch. Pine straw is particularly useful to use around shrubs in landscape beds, trees, and individual plants in home veggie gardens. It's an eco-friendly way to provide mulch to plants, and the needles also have weed prevention capabilities and can prevent soil erosion. As another bonus, there are even specific plants that benefit from pine needles, including a variety of vegetables and flowering plants.