Skip Pouring Concrete: There's A More Affordable, Eco-Friendly Driveway Material

When you're in the middle of planning a DIY driveway, one of the major questions to consider is what material you want to use. Each material has pros and cons, but finding the one that's right for you means considering all the options. One option you may not be familiar with is crushed concrete. If you want a driveway that's easier to install and more affordable than poured concrete, then crushed concrete might be the right fit.

As the name implies, crushed concrete driveways are made from concrete that has been broken up into smaller pieces. It looks similar to gravel, but it doesn't need to be mined. Instead, concrete left over from other buildings or projects is used. This is what makes it so eco-friendly. If the concrete wasn't crushed, it would likely be left to sit in a landfill. Reusing it helps keep it out of there, while also reducing the amount of new concrete that needs to be made for fresh projects like your driveway. Additionally, you don't need to worry about crushed concrete cracking and needing repairs, since it's already broken into pieces. Instead, gaps can be filled in by simply adding more crushed concrete to the top.

Since it is made from recycled materials and can be installed yourself, crushed concrete driveways typically cost less than most other driveway materials, including poured concrete. Crushed concrete can cost as little as $0.60 per square foot, while poured concrete can cost several times more. Of course, the exact cost will depend on the size of the driveway, how much of the work you're able to do yourself, and what types of prep work you need to do before installation.