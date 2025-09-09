The 5 Best Ways To Keep Gravel Locked In Place

Gravel driveways and gravel patios have proven their value and durability for years uncounted. Some have been in use for over 100 years. In addition to that ultra-practical characteristic, they can also be beautiful. But one concern folks who are inexperienced with gravel use may have is that the gravel might spread and make a mess. It is just a collection of small rocks after all. How would you keep them from spreading and going where you'd prefer they did not? There are five ways to keep gravel locked in place: deep digging, installing edging, permeable grids, mulch glue, and concrete powder.

First off, choose gravel with the proper shape. There are many types of gravel, crushed rock, river rock, coarse gravels, pea gravel: Which one stays in place best? The answer is gravel with angular shape. Gravel with rough angular shape can be packed together tightly and those irregular shapes and edges will grab each other, "locking" them in place. On the other hand, round smooth gravel like river rock or pea gravel is "slippier" and does not pack tightly.