Skip Standard Gravel — There's A Cheaper, Weed-Resistant Landscaping Option

If you're looking for an affordable way to pave your driveway or landscaping, standard gravel is one of the cheapest options that's easy to install. Depending on the size and complexity of the project, gravel can cost between $600 to $3,500. Not an insignificant chunk of change, but certainly less than brick or concrete. However, there is an even cheaper, more weed-resistant landscaping alternative to gravel that could be just the material you need for your next project.

Crusher fines are a byproduct of the gravel-making process. Consisting of a mixture of rock dust and smaller crushed stones measuring about ⅜ of an inch, crusher fines cost between $15 to $85 per cubic foot. Quarries use heavy-duty crushing machines to turn larger stones into gravel. The smaller crusher fines, also known as quarry dust, can come in a variety of colors based on which rocks have been processed. This is not to be confused with decomposed granite, which is another landscaping alternative that is stylish and affordable for patios and walkways, specifically made of naturally eroded granite stone.

Crusher fines are also not rounded like decomposed granite, instead relying on flat, jagged edges that interlock with one another when compacted to create a surface equally as durable. Owing to the fact that no light and little air will get through this area, it makes crusher fines particularly good in the fight against pesky weeds growing in your walkways.