Skip The Concrete: A Stylish, Fast, And More Affordable Alternative For Your Patio

When you're planning a patio, there are going to be two things on your mind: material and cost. Concrete is one of the most popular patio paving materials available, and it's easy to see why. It's highly durable and can be stamped into a wide array of attractive designs. However, concrete is also expensive and prone to a number of different faults, including cracking. So, if you'd rather skip the concrete for your patio, check out decomposed granite for a stylish, fast, and affordable alternative.

Decomposed granite (DG) is a byproduct of eroded granite rock that has been crushed either into 3/8 inch pieces, or fine grit. Though DG can mimic the look of gravel, it is much more stable and won't be nearly as messy as a gravel patio. DG for patios and driveways can be purchased with a resin stabilizer already mixed in. This will harden and keep the finer grit from moving.

As for style, DG comes in an array of grays, browns, whites, reds, and golds. It's highly permeable, meaning water will pass through it and drain instead of pooling as it tends to do on concrete. As granite is one of the sturdiest building materials there is, DG is going to be strong enough to withstand any amount of foot traffic you're planning for your patio. That, and it is also really easy and fast to install.