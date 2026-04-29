The Dynamic Alternative To Brick Or Pavers For Your Driveway Edging
Edging the border of your driveway might not seem important to the aesthetic value of your home, but it is. Not only does the border help define the shape of your driveway, but it also serves functional purposes like aiding with water runoff, reducing erosion, and preventing grass from encroaching. Some classic ways to border your driveway include pressure-treated lumber, bricks, or concrete pavers. However, if you'd like to lay down something more streamlined, try some pound-in edging instead.
Pound-in edging comes in either interlocking pieces or long, single-piece rolls that are sunk into the ground with a rubber mallet. They are a versatile type of landscape edging material that can be made from heavy-duty plastic, corrugated metal, or galvanized steel. The flexibility offered by the individual interconnecting pieces means that you can easily follow the outline of your driveway, especially if it's curvy.
Another benefit of installing pound-in edging is that you don't need to do a ton of site work on the edge of your driveway. Bricks and pavers might be more durable and long-lasting, but they are a considerable commitment. Pound-in edging is relatively affordable and can be easily taken up out of the ground if you decide you want something different.
Installing pound-in edging for your driveway
Once you have decided what kind of material and style you want your pound-in edging to be, you can begin the process of installation. While there is not nearly as much prep required as there would be for bricks or pavers, you still need to have a site that's tidy. First, measure the length of the section of driveway in order to ensure that you purchase the correct amount of edging. Next, clear the area of any debris and score a shallow trench along the edge of the driveway using a spade or an edging tool.
Once the site is prepped, you are ready to install your edging. Lay the edging along the length of the driveway to make sure you actually have enough material. If using individual pieces, stand each piece up vertically and gently hammer it into the ground using a rubber mallet. If using a longer roll, lay out the full length, pound it in, and anchor it with stakes if the product you're using requires it.
When you're finished, you'll have an entry into your property that looks a lot more polished than just a plain driveway. While there are plenty of beautiful ways to edge a driveway, they often come at a high expense. This option is an affordable way to take your driveway from simple to stunning and make your property all the more aesthetically appealing.