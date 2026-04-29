The Dynamic Alternative To Brick Or Pavers For Your Driveway Edging

Edging the border of your driveway might not seem important to the aesthetic value of your home, but it is. Not only does the border help define the shape of your driveway, but it also serves functional purposes like aiding with water runoff, reducing erosion, and preventing grass from encroaching. Some classic ways to border your driveway include pressure-treated lumber, bricks, or concrete pavers. However, if you'd like to lay down something more streamlined, try some pound-in edging instead.

Pound-in edging comes in either interlocking pieces or long, single-piece rolls that are sunk into the ground with a rubber mallet. They are a versatile type of landscape edging material that can be made from heavy-duty plastic, corrugated metal, or galvanized steel. The flexibility offered by the individual interconnecting pieces means that you can easily follow the outline of your driveway, especially if it's curvy.

Another benefit of installing pound-in edging is that you don't need to do a ton of site work on the edge of your driveway. Bricks and pavers might be more durable and long-lasting, but they are a considerable commitment. Pound-in edging is relatively affordable and can be easily taken up out of the ground if you decide you want something different.