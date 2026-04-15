Take Your Driveway From Simple To Stunning With This Custom Design Idea
Unless your home came with a pre-existing, intricately patterned driveway, chances are yours is a simple block of asphalt or concrete. While there is nothing wrong with having a driveway that is purely utilitarian, replacing it with something more eye-catching is an unexpected way to elevate the look of your property. And one of the best ways to take your driveway from simple to stunning is to use artificial turf to create a customized design.
While most think of artificial turf as an alternative to a grass lawn, applying it to your driveway has numerous upsides in aesthetics, maintenance, and durability (as long as it's not subjected to heavy vehicle weight or high levels of traffic). The idea here is to use thin strips of turf and lay them between gaps left between concrete slabs or pavers. The way the gaps are patterned can be as intricate as you like, from a classic grid shape to a more visually complex herringbone style. When combined with the hard surfaces, the texture and color of the turf brings a sophisticated softness to the space.
The one potential downside to adding artificial turf to your driveway design is that it can be expensive. When you add the turf's $15 to $19 per square foot average cost with the paving materials, site prep, and installation, this is no cheap way to pave a driveway. However, the overall durability and lack of maintenance of the artificial turf will more than pay for itself during the lifespan of the driveway.
Why artificial turf is a great custom choice for your driveway
While the aesthetic value of the artificial turf is the primary goal of its use, there are plenty more reasons why it's better than natural grass for this type of work. First off, artificial turf does not require mowing or weeding. Saying goodbye to grass between patio stones or driveway pavers is a constant chore for many homeowners. With the artificial turf, you get all the benefits of the look of the grass without actually having to do anything to upkeep it, besides pouring annual infill to maintain the color.
High-end artificial turf is also built with UV resistance, meaning that it won't brown or wither in long exposure to direct sun and heat (just keep in mind that low-quality artificial turf is vulnerable to UV damage). Another plus is that artificial turf will behave similarly to concrete replacements like permeable pavers in that it will help with water drainage. The water will seep through the turf and down into the ground beneath the pavers, preventing puddling and aiding with runoff during weather events.
Then there is the durability question. While standard grass can easily be pulled up and wrecked by tires, the artificial turf between the pavers can withstand being driven or parked on with minimal longterm damage. While standard-grade artificial turf lasts around 8 to 15 years, a good quality artificial turf may last between 15 to 25 years. So, you'll have customized your driveway with a unique pattern and chosen materials that will stick around for a long time, too.