Take Your Driveway From Simple To Stunning With This Custom Design Idea

Unless your home came with a pre-existing, intricately patterned driveway, chances are yours is a simple block of asphalt or concrete. While there is nothing wrong with having a driveway that is purely utilitarian, replacing it with something more eye-catching is an unexpected way to elevate the look of your property. And one of the best ways to take your driveway from simple to stunning is to use artificial turf to create a customized design.

While most think of artificial turf as an alternative to a grass lawn, applying it to your driveway has numerous upsides in aesthetics, maintenance, and durability (as long as it's not subjected to heavy vehicle weight or high levels of traffic). The idea here is to use thin strips of turf and lay them between gaps left between concrete slabs or pavers. The way the gaps are patterned can be as intricate as you like, from a classic grid shape to a more visually complex herringbone style. When combined with the hard surfaces, the texture and color of the turf brings a sophisticated softness to the space.

The one potential downside to adding artificial turf to your driveway design is that it can be expensive. When you add the turf's $15 to $19 per square foot average cost with the paving materials, site prep, and installation, this is no cheap way to pave a driveway. However, the overall durability and lack of maintenance of the artificial turf will more than pay for itself during the lifespan of the driveway.