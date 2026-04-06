Say Goodbye To Grass Between Patio Stones With This Simple DIY Fix

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Grass and weeds love to pop out in the cracks between patio stones, and the wider the cracks, the more they like it. If you leave them alone, they'll overgrow the pavers, and getting rid of them before that happens means manually pulling them, using a chemical to kill them, or blasting them away with a pressure washer. A far better approach is to keep pesky weeds from growing in the first place, and you can do this by sealing the pavers and the sand between them. Besides hardening the sand to create a weed-resistant barrier, a sealant provides a protective waterproofing barrier for the pavers that helps them resist stains.

Sealing isn't the only simple, lasting fix for weed growth between pavers. Another option is to sweep polymeric sand into the gaps. Unlike regular sand, polymeric sand hardens when it gets wet, creating a solid barrier that is still flexible enough for the pavers to move. Polymeric sand won't be effective, though, unless you remove all the existing sand first to make room for it. Sealing doesn't require this.

A water-based concrete sealant like Foundation Armor Concrete Sealer is suitable for concrete and other porous materials, but if you have non-porous stone pavers, you're better off with a product like Rain Guard Stone Sealer. Both are water-based and easy to use, and although you could use a roller to apply them, they will penetrate the sand more evenly if you spray them with a garden sprayer.