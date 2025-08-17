The Simple, Lasting Fix That'll Keep Weeds Out Of Your Pavers And Cracks For Good

Even if you plan on using polymeric sand in your patio or path, the pavers still need to have proper site preparation. You'll need to dig to the proper depth when installing pavers, leveled the area, and designed the patio or walkway with an understanding of drainage. Then, lay a layer of gravel followed by another layer of sand. Both the gravel and sand are specific types appropriate for pavers to be laid over. This preparation both provides a smooth layer that will allow the pavers' surface to be evenly aligned and adds its own weed prevention characteristics.

When the pavers have been installed on the prepared surface, it's time to break out the polymeric sand. Use a push broom to spread the sand into the gaps between the pavers. Fill the gaps up to about 1/8 inch below the surface of the pavers. Put small piles of the sand around the surface to make this easier. When it is evenly spread, tamp the tops of pavers to help the sand settle. Clean away any sand that is still sitting on top of the pavers — a leaf blower on a gentle setting will work well. The next step is to wet the paver surface, following the directions on the bag of polymeric sand.

One or two things to avoid: Do not attempt to spread the sand if it is raining or the pavers are wet. It will harden before you can properly install it. Second, make certain that the sand has been cleaned from the surface of each paver. If it remains, it will harden and possibly discolor the pavers.