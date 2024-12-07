The Messy Problem That'll Make You Think Twice About Gravel Patios

Pea gravel is a common landscaping material that many homeowners use as a patio covering. Gravel has a lot of aesthetic appeal and can seem like a great choice, if only for simplicity's sake. It's versatile, it looks nice, and it's pretty cost-effective.

Despite these apparent advantages, there are some less-than-tidy things to consider before you go all-in on making a gravel patio. Pea gravel isn't all it's cracked up to be. It can become frustrating to deal with quickly, actually, due to the fact that — being made of many tiny pieces — it will scatter around and shift its position easily. Foot traffic, rain, and weather conditions can cause the gravel to become uneven and can lead to it moving out of its designated area. On top of this tendency to scatter, debris can get caught in the gravel, requiring constant removal and maintenace. Worst of all, weeds may also crop up in pea gravel — and that's even if you use landscape fabric underneath, which isn't foolproof and can sometimes be difficult to deal with, as well.

So, while gravel might win the battle for your wallet, you definitely need to know these problems in advance, so you don't find yourself regretting your choice every time you're walking out the front door.