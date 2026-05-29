Dated Dining Room Trends You Should Avoid In 2026 (So Far)

While the dining room is a space to gather, share meals, and foster connectivity, it is too often relegated to the sidelines as a formal space used exclusively for special occasions. The rise of the eat-in kitchen, open concept living, and a preference for casual dining have contributed to this. But you also may not be using your dining room because it looks dated.

The fact is that for every stunning dining room trend that is taking over in 2026, there's a once-stylish design that could be making your space look outdated. Things like matching furniture sets, minimalist colors, oversized tables, and awkward lighting fixtures are all making your dining room look less-than-current. Designers aren't just saying to skip these in 2026. They're ones that are already out the door.

However, it's not all bad news. There are some easy, designer-recommended remedies, such as painting, swapping out light bulbs, and mixing and matching furniture. These could transform your dining room from a dated space into one that is simultaneously stylish and timeless.