Dated Dining Room Trends You Should Avoid In 2026 (So Far)
While the dining room is a space to gather, share meals, and foster connectivity, it is too often relegated to the sidelines as a formal space used exclusively for special occasions. The rise of the eat-in kitchen, open concept living, and a preference for casual dining have contributed to this. But you also may not be using your dining room because it looks dated.
The fact is that for every stunning dining room trend that is taking over in 2026, there's a once-stylish design that could be making your space look outdated. Things like matching furniture sets, minimalist colors, oversized tables, and awkward lighting fixtures are all making your dining room look less-than-current. Designers aren't just saying to skip these in 2026. They're ones that are already out the door.
However, it's not all bad news. There are some easy, designer-recommended remedies, such as painting, swapping out light bulbs, and mixing and matching furniture. These could transform your dining room from a dated space into one that is simultaneously stylish and timeless.
Matching furniture and bench seating
Matchy-matchy furniture sets are a dated dining room trend that designers are ready to put to bed. This furniture makes your dining room look outdated and incredibly generic, limiting your creativity and being more representative of the showroom it came from. Also, as matching sets are products of the time in which they were made, you can end up with a room that feels stuck in one era.
To combat this, designers are advocating a mix-and-match furniture policy for 2026. As designer Eve Jean tells The Spruce, "Mixing different styles or opting for relaxed, casual seating encourages conversation and connection, rather than formality." While you can certainly go too far in the mixing direction by having every piece be chaotically different, choosing chairs of complementary shapes and upholstery is a more sophisticated way to mix up your dining room furniture. This way, styling stays consistent while still adding visual contrast.
Dining benches are another form of seating that designers are saying make spaces look dated. Not only are benches bulky, but they can be downright uncomfortable to sit on. A great alternative would be padded, banquette seating that offers more comfort and adaptability. Banquettes are excellent options for breakfast nooks, but they can also work in larger dining spaces quite well.
Oversized tables ruin small spaces
As people often find themselves using their dining room for entertaining large parties, there is a tendency to want to install the biggest table that can fit the most people possible. However, these tables often ruin the visual balance of the room and can often be too wide to encourage conversation. Instead of filling up the dining room with enormous tables that aren't practical, opt for something more compact.
The tables currently trending among homeowners and designers range in shape and capabilities. Round tables are seeing an enormous comeback because they are more adaptable and egalitarian. As there is no head of the table, the round table fosters equality, intimacy, and conversation among those seated around it.
Designer Rebecca Hughes explains to Livingetc, "There's a real shift away from dining rooms that feel more like boardrooms. The idea of simply maximizing seating capacity is being taken over by more convivial setups that encourage real conversation and connection."
Minimalist neutral colors aren't cutting it anymore
Just as no one wants an all-white bathroom anymore, homeowners are also over minimalist dining rooms painted in stark, neutral colors. The trend that dominated home design in the 2010s is now considered sterile and unattractive. "All-white, minimalist dining rooms are out," interior designer Barrett Oswald told The Spruce. "Warmth and saturation are returning, and you can incorporate this by layering natural wood tones, moody hues, and textured accents."
These warm, textured colors are the ones everyone is choosing to paint their dining rooms in 2026. Earthy tones like green, brown, and charcoal are meant to evoke the moodiness Oswald speaks of, giving the dining room more personality and making it a place to be experienced. Garish primary colors are another trend that designers are saying is out for 2026. "Deep primary red walls and chippendale chairs with a crystal chandelier screams '80s to me," designer Jessica Davis tells Southern Living. "I think updating with something less primary, like a terracotta or plum, and mixing eras keeps the look more 'now." The aforementioned tonal colors lend themselves to a more timeless aesthetic, meaning they'll still be stylish years from now.
Overly formal dining area
Dining rooms are becoming more connected to the house than ever before. Hallway dining areas between rooms, casual breakfast nooks, and dining tables integrated into kitchens are becoming increasingly popular. Even formal dining rooms, though seemingly outdated, are seeing a resurgence. However, having a formal dining area that has an overly formal and stiff atmosphere is definitely out for 2026.
Think about the dining room in your grandparents or parents house. How often was it used? Was it only the best china in there? Was there heavy drapery and ornate matching furniture? Did the space feel too special and therefore not approachable? This is something that designer Cyndy Cantley, in an interview with Southern Living, called an overly precious space. She says of her own dining room: "My table has wax melted all over, but it tells a story, and although it's a beautiful antique table, it is by no means museum quality."
To contrast this overly precious attitude, designers are getting rid of heavy window dressings in favor of Roman shades and linen features that allow natural light to come into the space. They're also incorporating layered textures, mirrors and murals, and curved furniture. These are all ways to create a casual yet welcoming space.
Awkward overly-ornate lighting
Similar to the earth-toned colors we talked about earlier, lighting plays an enormous role in your dining room. However, where minimalism is being avoided when it comes to paint choices, it is being embraced with lighting fixtures. Designer Laura Lubin spoke with The Spruce about ornate chandeliers. She explained, "These once-commanding fixtures now feel a bit too grand and can dominate the room in a way that doesn't fit with the current trend of minimalism and simplicity."
Subtle lighting, Lubin argues, brings a more relaxed feel to the dining space. One way to incorporate this would be by using sculpted light fixtures with metallic finishes. These can bring more warmth and artistry to dining spaces without being overwhelming. However, while it is great to have new lighting installed, this is not always in everyone's budget.
If you are stuck with an opulent or dated lighting fixture, one of the simplest ways you can make it work for your space is to go in and change the lighting itself. Swap out the chandelier candle covers for simpler designs. Or, change the stark white bulbs to something softer and warmer. Even adding dimming lights can allow you to adjust the mood of the dining room and make the space feel more modern.