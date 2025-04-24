The Furniture Mistake That's Making Your Dining Room Look Outdated

When it comes to designing your dining room, the social hub of your home, the dining table and chairs are the centerpiece of the space. They require both exceptional functionality for hosting guests and great style for wow-factor. With so many options out there to fit every aesthetic, achieving a unique design doesn't seem too challenging on paper. However, as an interior designer, I'm here to share one mistake you need to avoid in order to create an updated, elegant space.

Though at one time it was the standard for a chic space, there's one dated dining room feature that's lost its luster and is making your space look outdated: showcasing a matching dining table and chair set, or worse, a whole dining room set. Gone are the days where you buy the whole kit and caboodle from the same furniture line. In fact, dining rooms aren't alone in this regard — matching furniture sets in general, whether it's in the bedroom or living space, are going the way of the dodo.

Instead, today's interiors are all about crafting a curated aesthetic that mixes materials, finishes, and even styles to elevate the space above the generic furniture showroom display feeling of a matching furniture set. Let's break down why the matchy-matchy dining room look will drag down your home's vibes, as well as how to get a more sophisticated aesthetic with mixed materials.