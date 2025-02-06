5 Dated Dining Room Features That Have Lost Their Luster

Dining rooms deserve more love. While most people are excited to put their decorating stamp onto bedrooms and living rooms, they often stop short when it comes to the dining room. Maybe they have a small dining room or a grand one that is rarely used. Maybe they inherited a formal dining room set that doesn't match their style and don't have the budget to swap it out. It could be that the pre-arranged setup of the room makes it hard for them to think outside the box (light fixture in the middle of the room, table and chairs underneath — not much room for interpretation).

These days, the dining room should no longer be ignored. This is the year you should finally give it a redesign and infuse the space with personality. Dining room trends you should embrace for 2025 are mismatched furniture, "biophilic" design (which pulls design cues from nature), architectural details, and moody color palettes. Of course, the design choices you shouldn't embrace are as important as the ones you should. Dining room features such as overly formal furnishings, china cabinets, lackluster lighting, matching furniture sets, and a lack of fabric can make a dining room look outdated — or simply sad and ignored.