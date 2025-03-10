Outdated Furniture Trends That Are Ruining Your Home's Aesthetic

Clothing trends may move faster, but home and furniture trends can cost a whole lot more than a new pair of jeans. Unfortunately, it is easy to fall into the trap of cycling through one trend after another. And ultimately, trends are ...trending, and while they all have their peak of popularity and style, they are also destined to drop.

Tired of perpetually refreshing your entire home aesthetic? The best way to avoid making your home feel outdated is to invest in your personal style, instead of a popular trend, and choose pieces that feel right and true to you. Even so, you'll want to take a long, hard look at some of your favorite furniture pieces and see if they're better left in the past. Here are some of the ones we'd recommend dropping, along with trend-proof alternatives we'd recommend you use to replace them.