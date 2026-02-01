5 Dated Dining Room Trends Designers Are Ready To Put To Bed In 2026

If you're like us, the very mention of "dining room trends" probably sparked some confusion. Didn't everyone say, just last year, that the dining room is dead? Far from it, and for some really good reasons. We'll look at some of the dining room trends that are going out of style — matching furniture, colossal chandeliers, old-school minimalism, and the old-fashioned concept of a dining room — and see what we can learn about the role dining rooms promise to play in our homes in the future.

Trends are complicated. Popularity doesn't always imply the unpopularity of alternatives. Just because there's a resurgence of round dining tables, for example, doesn't mean rectangular tables are on the way out. And so it is with the dining room itself. Reports of its death were greatly exaggerated by those who believed either open-concept dining or distinct dining spaces would win. That's not how popularity works, and that's certainly not how renovation budgets work.

It's also possible the dining room seems to be making a comeback specifically because of certain trends. It might be difficult, for example, to latch onto the current hutch trend in your open concept kitchen area, but it could be possible in an under-furnished dining room. If you converted your dining room to a playroom last year but just love the bold colors, huge murals, and funky shapes currently trending, you might very well decide to seamlessly switch the room back to its original purpose. If so, good for you. But as separate dedicated spaces re-emerge in popularity alongside this array of new interior design trends in 2026, we can say goodbye to several common characteristics that defined dining rooms of old.