The Once-Dated And Forgotten Dining Room Trend That's Coming Back In Style

Many homes today boast similar, modern open floor plans. The cornerstone of this popular design is exactly as its name suggests, a floor plan with no major separation between the rooms of the home. When this trend came about, it was a stark divergence from the traditional style where each room, kitchen, dining room, living room, and family room, was very distinctly separated. The open floor plan design came about in the mid-20th century as a staple of a more modern style that promoted seamless transitions, creativity, and connectedness. In areas where home ownership is expensive, it also became a way of trying to stretch your budget by making a smaller home look and feel bigger. Regardless of the reasons, after a hot and heavy few years of a modern style driven by open floor plans, the trend may be finally starting to wane giving way to a resurgence of more classic layouts like an entirely separate room dedicated to dining.

Lately, designers have found that distinct rooms, like the dining room, are in higher demand from buyers and homeowners alike. With recent changes to our lifestyles (like now heavily prevalent remote work) people may be searching for a comforting sense of nostalgia combined with distinct boundaries between our work and home lives. These psychological drives could be behind the push to revert to more traditional closed floor plans. If this idea appeals to you, here are some ways to create a distinct dining room in your home.