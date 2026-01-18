No One Wants An All-White Bathroom Anymore: The 2026 Trend Everyone's Trying
If there's one color that springs to mind when we think of bathrooms, it's white: White tubs, white toilets, white sinks, white tiles, and so on. But if you haven't noticed, people are moving away from this trend, whether they're ditching the once-popular subway tile or swapping out their white sink for an onyx one. With color coming back in vogue, it has become apparent that no one wants an all-white bathroom anymore. Instead, designer Steven Graffam, speaking with The Spruce, says that 2026 bathrooms will "blend wellness, technology, and design, [to be] almost like a private spa in your home."
The main reason why all-white bathrooms are going out of style is that a completely white bathroom can feel really cold and lacking in personality. To remedy this, people are creating spaces that lean into colors like pale pinks, earthy greens, stone, clay, terracotta, and soft shades of blue that are grounded with inviting textures like wood, stone, and plaster. These combinations create welcoming spaces, as opposed to having everything be the same shade or color, which can easily become draining.
This trend is in line with the recent ditching of the minimalist aesthetic, which is something homebuyers are turning away from. But bathrooms aren't becoming maximalist, either. They're simply incorporating more color, texture, and contrast to give a space life. More than this, however, is the desire Graffam noted to transform bathrooms into spaces that aren't simply functional, but restful and rejuvenating.
Bathrooms are becoming in-home oases
Bathrooms are becoming places of relaxation, peace, and atmosphere. The all-white scheme, as we've noted, doesn't create relaxing ambience. By bringing color and texture into the space, whether through vintage tiles, micro-cement finishes, free-standing lamps, or even wallpaper, you're making a space that enhances your overall wellness instead of detracting from it.
Another way to turn your bathroom into a spa-like place is with the addition of modern technology. Designer Steven Gaffam, again speaking with The Spruce, says one of the best ways to create this kind of space is to add "integrated lighting that adjusts for mood or circadian rhythm." Another technical addition could be adding radiant floor heating to a stone floor, which will add traces of mineral scent to the air. And bringing in some humidity-loving plants is always going to make the room feel more like a wellness retreat.
Does this mean that white bathrooms are going away forever? No, of course not. This trend simply means there are going to be more modern, fresh takes on bathroom design going forward. Whether you're changing things up in your own bathroom or building from scratch, there's always room to add a little bit of color and texture to your space.