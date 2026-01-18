No One Wants An All-White Bathroom Anymore: The 2026 Trend Everyone's Trying

If there's one color that springs to mind when we think of bathrooms, it's white: White tubs, white toilets, white sinks, white tiles, and so on. But if you haven't noticed, people are moving away from this trend, whether they're ditching the once-popular subway tile or swapping out their white sink for an onyx one. With color coming back in vogue, it has become apparent that no one wants an all-white bathroom anymore. Instead, designer Steven Graffam, speaking with The Spruce, says that 2026 bathrooms will "blend wellness, technology, and design, [to be] almost like a private spa in your home."

The main reason why all-white bathrooms are going out of style is that a completely white bathroom can feel really cold and lacking in personality. To remedy this, people are creating spaces that lean into colors like pale pinks, earthy greens, stone, clay, terracotta, and soft shades of blue that are grounded with inviting textures like wood, stone, and plaster. These combinations create welcoming spaces, as opposed to having everything be the same shade or color, which can easily become draining.

This trend is in line with the recent ditching of the minimalist aesthetic, which is something homebuyers are turning away from. But bathrooms aren't becoming maximalist, either. They're simply incorporating more color, texture, and contrast to give a space life. More than this, however, is the desire Graffam noted to transform bathrooms into spaces that aren't simply functional, but restful and rejuvenating.