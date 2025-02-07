This Classic Bathroom Design Trend Used To Be Huge - Now It's Dating Your Space

Rewind 10 or 15 years, and everyone remodeling a bathroom was after the spa-like aesthetic of all-white bathrooms. The monochromatic palette was valued for looking clean, crisp, and airy. Most bathrooms featured in magazines or on social media during the past couple decades boasted this light and bright colorless vibe.

However, just like all-white kitchens have become outdated, the same is true for bathrooms. This aesthetic has now faded from fashion, causing your once-trendy space to scream, "I was remodeled in the 2000s or 2010s!" Especially if you have white subway tile.

Why did the all-white look become so quickly outdated? As a professional interior designer, my short answer is that too many people did it poorly, cheaply, and in an excruciatingly boring way. My long answer is that because these one-note spaces typically lacked personality, they became the safe go-to for cheap house flips and bland, builder-grade new homes, leaving the industry wildly oversaturated with uninspired white-on-white-on-white bathrooms. You won't remember a stark, drab space with no personality, so homeowners started gravitating toward more exciting design choices to help their spaces feel more charming and memorable.

Don't fret if your home has one of these very bathrooms, however. White is one of the most versatile neutrals, and it really does exude a light and airy vibe. Even if you don't have the budget to fully renovate, there are some simple tricks, materials, and colors you can use to bring a soulless whitewashed bathroom to life.