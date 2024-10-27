The Bathroom Design Choice That's Turning Buyers Away From Your Home
The bathroom is indisputably one of the most important rooms in a home. We spend more time in this room than almost any other, which makes choosing the right design a crucial decision. That said, because people view the bathroom as a very personal space, it's possible that when you go to sell your home, you've barely thought about the bathroom at all — as long as the plumbing all works and everything is clean, it probably doesn't matter that much to a buyer, right?
Well, think again. As it turns out, bathrooms can mean quite a lot in this regard, so if you're planning to sell someday, it's crucial to keep buyers in mind. For example, minimalism in bathrooms is a popular design choice as it keeps the room feeling clean and relaxed, both of which are important for this space. Yet sometimes, less isn't more — which is especially true when it comes to bathroom storage. And while your design choices are fully up to you, Lindsey Schmidt, a licensed realtor and investor from Virginia, would caution you against some pitfalls of minimalist design.
Hunker spoke exclusively to Schmidt about the effects that a lack of storage can have on your sale, and she had some key tips. "Bathrooms are a priority for almost all buyers," she said. "If the primary bathroom has minimal storage and counter space, buyers do tend to shy away."
How minimalism can affect your home sale
Minimalist design, by its very name, focuses on a sparse space. While this can be great, it's important to understand and avoid its biggest pitfall in regard to bathrooms — a lack of usable storage and counter space. Organized bathrooms are truly satisfying and if you don't have the effective space for organization — or if a buyer needs to install their own cabinets for toiletries and makeup — it can affect the money you get for your home.
"Minimal storage may not affect the appraisal value, but it will affect the number of offers received. Without competing offers, buyers are in a better position to negotiate contingencies and sales price," realtor Lindsey Schmidt exclusively told Hunker. And if you have this issue in your bathroom, it isn't always an easy fix. As Schmidt further detailed, "Lack of storage space is tough because while you can update the bathroom, adding more storage often only comes with a major renovation.
With your home's sale price on the line, it's worth considering if there are any ways you can effectively add storage space to your bathroom, along with any other updates to make the space feel fresh, clean, and organized.
If you can't make more bathroom storage, upgrade the bathroom in other ways
With that in mind, it may be time to consider bathroom storage ideas for maximizing space. With options like wall-mounted storage or a clever and budget-friendly toilet paper storage hacks, you can get creative while still keeping the space uncluttered. If you feel you need to do more, but can't afford a renovation to add square footage, realtor Lindsey Schmidt then suggests upgrades to the other elements of the bathroom: "If the bathroom lacks space, make sure it's updated and try to make the lack of storage the only complaint." To provide further context, Schmidt added, "Bathroom updates are a huge selling point. Not all buyers are willing to do a renovation and when they see a dated bathroom they estimate the cost for renovation and factor that into their decision."
Consider this advice in regard to features like the toilet, the shower, and the sink. An old faucet is also an easy and relatively affordable thing that makes a bathroom automatically look nicer. Another easy bathroom upgrade option is your bathroom vanity. Either way, take this advice to heart and make sure your home — and your bathroom — is in its best shape for the market.