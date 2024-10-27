The Bathroom Design Choice That's Turning Buyers Away From Your Home

The bathroom is indisputably one of the most important rooms in a home. We spend more time in this room than almost any other, which makes choosing the right design a crucial decision. That said, because people view the bathroom as a very personal space, it's possible that when you go to sell your home, you've barely thought about the bathroom at all — as long as the plumbing all works and everything is clean, it probably doesn't matter that much to a buyer, right?

Well, think again. As it turns out, bathrooms can mean quite a lot in this regard, so if you're planning to sell someday, it's crucial to keep buyers in mind. For example, minimalism in bathrooms is a popular design choice as it keeps the room feeling clean and relaxed, both of which are important for this space. Yet sometimes, less isn't more — which is especially true when it comes to bathroom storage. And while your design choices are fully up to you, Lindsey Schmidt, a licensed realtor and investor from Virginia, would caution you against some pitfalls of minimalist design.

Hunker spoke exclusively to Schmidt about the effects that a lack of storage can have on your sale, and she had some key tips. "Bathrooms are a priority for almost all buyers," she said. "If the primary bathroom has minimal storage and counter space, buyers do tend to shy away."