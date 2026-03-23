The Rich Colors Everyone Will Be Painting Their Dining Room In 2026

With an endless array of paint colors to choose from, and trends that change every year, it can be tricky to pick out the right hue for your dining room. Design fans had major problems with Pantone's 2026 Color of the Year, a boring white that couldn't feel less trendy if it tried. Fortunately, most major paint brands had their finger on the proverbial pulse. Sherwin-Williams nailed it with their "Universal Khaki." Glidden's "Warm Mahogany" is bold yet grounded. And Benjamin Moore's "Silhouette" is a masterclass in moody. According to Sara Malek Barney, Founder & Principal at BANDD/DESIGN, this year we'll be seeing a lot more of these rich colors used in dining rooms.

"We're seeing a clear move toward deeper, more atmospheric colors, like olive greens, warm charcoals, and rich, earthy browns. These tones create a sense of intimacy that works especially well in dining rooms," Barney said during an exclusive interview with Hunker about dining room remodel trends for 2026. The interior designer attributes the shift to homeowners designing their dining rooms with more intentionality than ever before. "Instead of feeling like an extension of the kitchen, they're becoming more defined, mood-driven rooms that are meant to be experienced," she explained.