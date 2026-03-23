The Rich Colors Everyone Will Be Painting Their Dining Room In 2026
With an endless array of paint colors to choose from, and trends that change every year, it can be tricky to pick out the right hue for your dining room. Design fans had major problems with Pantone's 2026 Color of the Year, a boring white that couldn't feel less trendy if it tried. Fortunately, most major paint brands had their finger on the proverbial pulse. Sherwin-Williams nailed it with their "Universal Khaki." Glidden's "Warm Mahogany" is bold yet grounded. And Benjamin Moore's "Silhouette" is a masterclass in moody. According to Sara Malek Barney, Founder & Principal at BANDD/DESIGN, this year we'll be seeing a lot more of these rich colors used in dining rooms.
"We're seeing a clear move toward deeper, more atmospheric colors, like olive greens, warm charcoals, and rich, earthy browns. These tones create a sense of intimacy that works especially well in dining rooms," Barney said during an exclusive interview with Hunker about dining room remodel trends for 2026. The interior designer attributes the shift to homeowners designing their dining rooms with more intentionality than ever before. "Instead of feeling like an extension of the kitchen, they're becoming more defined, mood-driven rooms that are meant to be experienced," she explained.
Try softer rich hues and color drenching to avoid overwhelming your space
From taping to cleaning up, painting a room is a major undertaking. If your family uses the dining room for sharing meals, doing homework, or as a home office hub, getting the color wrong is a recipe for disaster. Not only is it time-consuming to prep, it's also expensive to repaint. During her exclusive interview with Hunker, Sara Malek Barney suggested opting for softer colors that remain rich without running the risk of overwhelming a space. "Softer, layered neutrals are a great alternative. Warm taupes, muted clay tones, and off-whites with depth can feel just as elevated when paired with the right materials," she said. Mushroom neutrals are the paint color trend replacing gray in 2026, and hues like Magnolia's "Drawing Room" or Farrow & Ball's "Jitney" are a rich but subtle way to capture this softer look in your dining room.
Along with picking a rich color, Barney suggested another way to make a major statement. "I'm also seeing more color drenching in a room, to create a cohesive, understated backdrop. It's a subtle way to make the space feel more considered without relying on contrast," she explained. For anyone who wants to avoid the hassle of carefully painting tons of trim or picture molding a different color than the walls, or who wants to host gatherings where guests feel completely enveloped, color drenching is a great way to coat a space in coziness.
Finish the look with sculptural lighting and intentional decor
When you're planning to upgrade your dining room, there's more to it than just picking the right paint color. "Start with a strong focal point ... my favorite is lighting," Sara Malek Barney told Hunker during her exclusive interview. "A sculptural or oversized fixture can set the tone for the entire room." Don't forget to pick the right color bulbs, since they can drastically alter the appearance of even the richest paint colors.
According to Barney, picking the right furniture and accessories also matters more than you might think. "It's about layering materials and avoiding overly matched sets," she told us. She's not the only interiors expert suggesting pieces with more personality. Super formal and sterile minimalist furniture are among the dated dining room trends designers are ready to put to bed in 2026. "Mixing wood, metal, and upholstery adds depth, and varied seating can make the space feel more collected than styled," Barney added. So, how will you know you've nailed the rich 2026 dining room trend? "The most successful dining rooms feel intentional but not overdone," Barney explained. She recommends "fewer pieces, better choices, and at least one element that brings a bit of personality or surprise."