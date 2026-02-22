The Paint Color Trend Replacing Gray In 2026
Shades of gray have been extraordinarily popular in the past several years, but it seems that sterile-looking millennial gray walls may finally be one of the interior design trend that's on the way out in 2026. Designers are noticing a shift in preference, with warm, mushroom neutrals becoming the soothing colors everyone will soon be painting their walls. In interior design journals and across social media, natural earthy hues are gaining traction this year, replacing the gray fad. Kelsey Matyas, founder of Kelsey Deirdre Designs, told Real Simple, "The cool-gray trend has also officially run its course. Clients are craving warmth, including taupes, sands, mushrooms, and creamy whites that feel cozy and timeless. Gray, once sleek and modern, now reads cold and flat; those warm neutrals wrap a space in calm and connection."
Changing from the starker and more rigid hues, like cool gray, to more earthy shades can actually make your space feel more inviting. Since these tones are still rather neutral, they'll match a variety of style preferences and can adapt to various spaces. Founder of Living with Lolo, Lauren Lerner explained the trend to Camille Styles. "Warm neutrals create an inviting backdrop that lets the architecture, furnishings, and textures really shine," she said. "Colors inspired by limestone, sand, clay, weathered wood, or mushroom tones feel timeless to me because they're grounded in nature, not trends."
How to embrace and style mushroom neutrals in 2026
Mushroom neutral tones match with a variety of color palettes, allowing you to give different rooms in your home a soothing, natural aesthetic. These up-and-coming colors match with woods, brass, fabrics, and other design elements in furniture and decor, making mushroom neutrals super versatile if you're tired of white and gray. Carina Raymond, founder of Studio Raymond, explained to Homes and Gardens that mushroom neutrals enhance kitchens, in particular. "Warm neutrals are definitely having a moment in kitchen design, and I think they'll only grow stronger in 2026," she said. "These shades have a softness and subtlety that people are really craving: gentle creams, stone tones, mushroom shades, and warm putties that instantly make a kitchen feel calm and timeless. They're incredibly versatile and work beautifully with both contemporary and more traditional cabinetry styles."
On social media, people are praising colors such as Behr's mushroom bisque, which looks like a creamy beige with a single drop of mud mixed in, giving it a touch of warmth and depth. Others look at the paint brand's creamy mushroom shade, which is part of Behr's neutrals color collection. No matter what room in your house is calling out for a transformation, replacing cool, clinical grays with warm, earthy colors is the top choice for 2026.