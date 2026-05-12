The Low-Maintenance Purple Perennial That'll Keep Your Garden Blooming For Months

If you're someone who wants a flower garden loaded with color but also seek low-maintenance plants, then perennials, which don't need to be replanted each year (distinguishing them from annuals), are the way to go. One of the most stunning perennials you can plant is Culver's root (Veronicastrum virginicum). This flower is incredibly low-maintenance and will keep your garden blooming with purple flowers for months on end. Like many perennials, it's a self-seeding flowering plant (or, alternatively, can be hand-sown from seeds) that will guarantee blooms for years given the right conditions.

Culver's root is a wildflower native to the northeastern United States that has an extensive hardiness range between USDA zones 3 through 8. Typically found in woodlands, wild meadows, or prairie fields, Culver's root is easily identifiable thanks to its height, which maxes out around 5 to 7 feet, and its deep green, tendril-like foliage. Contrasting the foliage are tall, conical, multi-blossomed flowers that typically come in white, blue, or pink.

If you really want to get the most out of these wildflowers, however, you should opt for one of the purple flowering cultivars like Veronicastrum virginicum 'Lavendelturm' or 'Fascination.' The 'Lavendelturm' flowers are spindly and lavender in color, while flowers on the 'Fascination' plant are more bulbous and deep purple. Many Culver's root bloom in June through July or August. To get the most out of your flowers, prune them after the first bloom has ended. This will spur new foliage, and may even encourage a second flowering!