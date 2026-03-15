This Easy-To-Grow Purple Flower Attracts Butterflies & Practically Takes Care Of Itself

A home garden often includes a variety of beautiful plants, with many gardeners getting creative with a range of flower colors to really make these outdoor spaces stand out. The importance of flowering plants goes beyond aesthetics, though. Many of us are also keeping pollinators in mind when choosing the right plants, particularly the declining butterfly population. If you're looking for an easy-to-grow plant that can help attract butterflies while adding some interest to your garden, consider the benefits of Liatris (Liatris spp.), commonly known as "blazing star."

Liatris is a native perennial plant known for its tall and spiky stems that produce pretty pink to purple flowers that look like bottle brushes. In some rare cases, Liatris can produce white blooms instead of purple. When its flowers bloom in the late summer to fall, they do so in a top-down pattern. More importantly, Liatris provides nectar to a variety of butterflies, including endangered monarch species. You may also see hummingbirds and bees frequent the flowers. At the end of their blooming season, it's common to spot songbirds eating the seed heads.

What makes Liatris plants a bit different from others in your garden is that they grow from corms. These underground stems easily reproduce, which is why you will likely see Liatris continuously producing new numbers. As a bonus, when well-cared for, Liatris is a flower you can enjoy for years as it can possibly live up to 20 years, according to Pennsylvania State Extension.