19 Stunning Self-Seeding Flowers You Plant Once And Enjoy For Years

Some gardeners go all-out when it comes to planning their gardens, and there are plenty of stunning flower bed ideas to choose from. If you want a gorgeous garden, but you don't enjoy planting new flowers every year, then you'll be delighted to know that there are tons of self-seeding flowers to match any theme, aesthetic, and climate. Self-seeding flowers, also called self-sowing or reseeding flowers, are plants that produce seeds that will fall to the ground and germinate with little-to-no intervention.

There are a number of benefits to choosing self-seeding flowers over other plants. For starters, you won't need to replant your entire garden every year. While you can't guarantee an exact number of plants, and you may need to fill in a few gaps if you want your garden to look a certain way, you can expect to see some familiar flowers each year. If you find planning stressful or you enjoy surprises, self-seeding flowers may be a good fit. There's no telling where exactly the seeds will land, meaning your garden will be fresh and different every year without any extra effort on your part.

However, there is one crucial detail to be aware of. Since there's no way to control how many seeds each flower drops, some plants may spread out of control. You may see seedlings popping up in other nearby flower beds, for example. This can be particularly problematic if the flower is invasive, as invasive plants often have more seeds, a higher germination rate, or the ability for seeds to remain dormant in the soil for longer before germinating. These factors allow them to spread more quickly and easily. That's why we've compiled this list of 20 native self-seeding flowers for you to grow.