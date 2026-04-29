Plant These 15 Flowers By Your Birdbath For A Backyard Full Of Birds & Butterflies

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Relaxing in the backyard becomes even more enjoyable when you can listen to the cheerful songs of birds and watch pretty butterflies flit around. Having a birdbath is a great first step toward creating a bird-friendly garden at home, but you can attract even more visitors by adding plenty of flowers, too. Both birds and butterflies have the same basic requirements to survive: food, water, cover, and nesting sites. So, the right blooms will help them meet most of those needs in one place. These include coral honeysuckle, tickseed, purple coneflower, and New England aster. Some plants serve as both larval hosts and sources of nectar for butterflies, before producing seeds for birds to snack on.

If you want to see more birds and butterflies flying around the garden, then you'll need to be selective about the flowers you choose. Native plants are always best, as our beloved wildlife has grown alongside them for generations. Most butterflies' young can only eat leaves from these specific plants, and protein-rich insects for birds are less likely to visit non-natives. Plus, native plants are often much easier to grow and care for. Generally, native plants with nectar-rich blooms that go to seed will be the best for attracting an array of birds and butterflies.