Annual Vs Perennial Plants: What's The Difference And Which Should You Grow?

Even as a seasoned gardener, you may still have those head-scratching moments when you wonder to yourself, "Do annuals or perennials come back every year?" It happens to the best of us. The easy explanation is that annuals only pop up for one growing season (think, "anew") and perennials last many seasons (think, "persist"). But what's the real difference between the two and what are the best ones of each to grow?

The Encyclopedia Britannica says that an annual is "any plant that completes its life cycle in a single growing season." Annuals can be flowers, vegetables, or weeds. A perennial, on the other hand, is defined as "any plant that persists for several years." This includes not just flowers, but groundcovers, shrubs, and trees. The reason perennials can return after a cold winter is that they have underground root systems, stems, and bulbs that help them survive. While the plant may look dead above ground, it's actually in a deep state of dormancy that allows it to survive dehydration and freezing temperatures.

Despite the term "perennial," it's actually a misnomer on two counts. First, perennials simply don't last forever as their name implies. Depending on the climate, the type of plant, and your gardening skills, perennials can live anywhere from 10 to 60 years – or even longer in the case of trees. Secondly, some perennials are also annuals and vice versa. Say what? That's because some climates have mild enough winters (generally above 55 degrees Fahrenheit) that annuals can survive and rebloom the next spring. These are called tender perennials and include some varieties of begonias and geraniums, among others.