These Stunning 2026 Flooring Trends Will Transform Your Home
It's amazing how something like your choice in flooring can totally transform a space. For example, choosing the best type of flooring for your bathroom can increase the value of your home, and give you a space that is beautiful, comfortable, and functional. If you're dying to update your flooring, there are some stunning 2026 trends that will upgrade your home.
These aesthetics go beyond merely being "trendy" and offer you gorgeous styles that are going to make you want to replace your floors ASAP. Want a historic look that's budget friendly? Try painted floors. Need some plush comfort in your bedroom? Go old school with wall-to-wall carpeting. Tired of your traditional hardwood floors? Take a leaf out of Erin and Ben Napier's book and swap them out for a unique herringbone pattern.
What's great about many of these trends is that you don't need to break the bank to put them into practice. Sometimes it's just as simple as laying down the right rug or choosing the right stain that will elevate your home into something extraordinary. We've researched what experts in the flooring industry are saying and have come up with 10 flooring trends for 2026 that can meet you wherever you're at in your homeownership journey, and that will remain stunning for a long time to come.
Painted floors are making a comeback
Painted floors have been an American tradition since the 18th century. Today's homeowners are rediscovering this heritage idea and using it as a way to bring additional, and affordable, character into their homes. However, they are not going with the bold and intricate designs of the past.
Instead, as designer Jennifer Cataldo of Maison Cataldo notes on Martha Stewart: "We're seeing a shift toward tonal colors and subtle patterns that feel timeless rather than trendy." Basic patterns like stripes or checkerboards add visual interest without overpowering a space.
Warm wood tones reign supreme
We can't imagine a time when wood flooring will ever go out of style. In fact, a National Flooring Association Survey showed that 66% of homeowners would want hardwood in their dream home.
For 2026, homeowners are trending towards warmer wood hues for their cozy ambiance and because they're easy to pair with multiple different furniture styles and paints. Whether you're looking for a light honey or dark chestnut shade, warm woods are highly versatile and go well with almost anything.
Patterned wood floors are back in fashion
Geometric aesthetics never really go out of style, but specific patterns like herringbone and chevron are becoming appealing thanks to their intricacy and the sense of movement they provide a space.
The patterns add an extra layer of visual appeal to your home, showcasing excellent craftsmanship and character. "They're transforming floors from a background element into a focal point of personal style," Zack Clavin, a flooring professional for Bona, explained to Forbes.
Tiled kitchens are durable and stylish
If there is one type of flooring we're certain is a reliable choice for kitchens, it's tile. While LVP may be dominating kitchen flooring choices in 2026, ceramic and porcelain tile can withstand anything a kitchen can throw at them, and they can add color and texture to the space.
They are also contractor and HGTV host Mike Holmes' favorite choice for kitchen flooring. "They are durable, attractive, easy to clean, and available in a large variety of patterns and finishes," he writes for his Make It Right blog.
The right rug can transform a room
There is no doubt that a good rug can transform any space. While they have long been used to anchor rooms, homeowners are opting for bolder patterned rugs that make a statement with their intricate designs and saturated colors. However, neutrals are still in play too.
Interior designer Tennille Burnup, speaking to Martha Stewart, says "I'm seeing [rugs] in eucalyptus and khaki tones, as well as deep navy. These shades act as the new neutrals, making it easy to layer furniture and décor on top."
Matte and satin floor finishes add subtle sophistication
Though high-gloss flooring finishes were en vogue for a long time, homeowners and interior designers are ditching this once-popular trend for something less glaring and harsh. Swapping to a matte or satin finish is trendy owing to its ability to absorb light, which leads to a more subtle and sophisticated room experience.
Interior design expert Tennille Burnup, again speaking with Martha Stewart, said that these types of finishes are great for "real, recycled timber because it tells its own story through a softened grain and gentle irregularities."
Large format flooring makes spaces feel bigger
According to experts at the Flooring Warehouse in Austin, Texas, wide plank wood flooring and large format tiles are growing in popularity because they make a space feel more open. A big part of the appeal is that there are fewer lines separating the flooring materials, so there are less visual interruptions on the surface.
And even though these larger formats are undeniably on-trend, their simplicity offers a timeless style that will last for decades.
Wall-to-wall carpets return for unmatched comfort
You might have thought that wall-to-wall carpeting was a trend from the past, but even The New York Times has noted that carpeting is back with a vengeance (except this version of the flooring is higher quality than what many carpet detractors might be accustomed to).
In the right room, like a bedroom or living room, carpet can provide coziness and comfort that is unmatched. Its noise muffling qualities are prized as well, and luckily buyers can opt either for incredibly decorative carpets, or subtle monochromatic tones.
LVP is stylish and easy to maintain
Maintenance has become just as important, if not more important than style itself in many instances. Luxury Vinyl Planks (LVP) offer both style and durability, making them an exceptionally appealing option to homeowners.
Even Erin and Ben Napier of HGTV's "Home Town" agree that LVP is an excellent alternative to hardwood. As Ben noted in an interview with "Today": "It wears great. It has a really long life span, it's cheap, kid proof, waterproof, pet proof, etc." As such, it's great for use all across the house, but especially kitchens and bathrooms.
Textured flooring adds character and movement
While matte and satin floor finishes certainly provide an incredibly cozy ambiance, they are hardly the only way to bring those feelings into your space. Many designers are talking about how textured surfaces, especially wire-brushed and grained surfaces on wood or LVP, work to hide scratches and imperfections, as well as absorb light.
British wood flooring expert Anthony Scott of Havwoods also explains via Better Homes and Gardens that "tactile finishes and brushed grains ... create movement and character" in whatever space they are used in.