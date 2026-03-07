These Stunning 2026 Flooring Trends Will Transform Your Home

It's amazing how something like your choice in flooring can totally transform a space. For example, choosing the best type of flooring for your bathroom can increase the value of your home, and give you a space that is beautiful, comfortable, and functional. If you're dying to update your flooring, there are some stunning 2026 trends that will upgrade your home.

These aesthetics go beyond merely being "trendy" and offer you gorgeous styles that are going to make you want to replace your floors ASAP. Want a historic look that's budget friendly? Try painted floors. Need some plush comfort in your bedroom? Go old school with wall-to-wall carpeting. Tired of your traditional hardwood floors? Take a leaf out of Erin and Ben Napier's book and swap them out for a unique herringbone pattern.

What's great about many of these trends is that you don't need to break the bank to put them into practice. Sometimes it's just as simple as laying down the right rug or choosing the right stain that will elevate your home into something extraordinary. We've researched what experts in the flooring industry are saying and have come up with 10 flooring trends for 2026 that can meet you wherever you're at in your homeownership journey, and that will remain stunning for a long time to come.