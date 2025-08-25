The Popular Flooring Trend That's Officially Out, According To Our Interior Designer
When it comes to selecting new hardwood flooring or refinishing existing wood floors, many people think that the material selection and color of the wood stain are the only major decisions that go into the process. However, as an interior designer, I would argue that there is one other factor that plays heavily into both the functionality and aesthetics of your hardwood floor. Make the wrong choice and you could end up with an outdated look, as well as a maintenance headache to boot. And after shelling out a decent chunk of change to install new floors or update old ones, this certainly isn't the outcome you want. So what is this pitfall that's so important to avoid? Choosing the wrong sheen for your floor's finish coat could leave you very disappointed in the look and upkeep requirements of your wood floors.
While highly-polished glossy hardwood floors had their moment, more and more homeowners are ditching high- and semi-gloss topcoats because of their overly formal sensibility, as well as daily and long-term maintenance demands. Instead, many are opting for the refined yet casual vibes of less shiny options, like satin (which has a slight sheen), matte, and textural wire-brushed finishes. Matte topcoats offer elevated aesthetics with more durability to everyday wear and tear. Let's take a closer look at why glossy wood floor finishes aren't my recommended choice for an updated design or keeping up with the demands of family life, as well as how matte finishes really shine (ha!) in both regards.
Why people are opting out of outdated glossy wood floor finishes
The reason glossy wood floor finishes are being ditched more frequently in favor of matte options is twofold: they are high-maintenance and come across that way aesthetically as well. Thanks to their highly reflective sheen, high- and semi-gloss wood finishes show everything from dust and dirt to footprints and imperfections. Especially for darker wood stains, which compound the issue, the constant need to clean (and still somehow have the floors look perpetually dirty) is a dealbreaker for many families. Aside from day-to-day mopping, glossy polyurethane finishes often need more long-term maintenance like polishing and touch-ups to blend in scratches or scuffs, as well as rejuvenate their shine that will dull over time. Because of these reasons, I would rarely select a glossy topcoat sheen for households with pets or children, high-traffic areas, and/or those who love to casually entertain often.
In addition to being a nightmare to keep looking and functioning their best, wood floors with glossy topcoats are being skipped over due to their overly formal aesthetics. While glossy wood floors certainly look sophisticated and regal, they also feel overly precious. The formality and scuffability of their overly reflective surface make people (especially guests) hesitant to use and enjoy them, the overall effect being not very livable or comfortable, thanks to the fear of adding to the visible wear and tear. In addition, it can be really challenging to make a space feel properly balanced and harmonious when the shiny floor surface is demanding too much attention with its mirror-like sheen and large, impactful footprint in a room. I often find that these finishes don't play very nicely with others, making it a difficult design element to coordinate with other materials.
Matte wood floor finishes are low maintenance and have a casual elegance
While glossy surfaces require extra cleaning and can make a space feel overly fussy, matte finish polyurethane and other topcoats are the opposite. Satin, matte, and wire-bruised finishes are wonderfully low-maintenance and help disguise everyday wear and tear, as well as minor scuffs and scratches. They require less daily cleaning to stay looking great, and wear better over the long run with less maintenance, making them a really functional choice for high traffic areas, frequent entertaining, kids, and furry friends.
Aesthetically, matte flooring options have a more casual, approachable look than their super polished alternatives. They give a space a more welcoming, livable, organic vibe that still feels fresh and modern. This family-friendly finish is not only practical to actually enjoy, but the warm, inviting elegance is very high-end without being too demanding or formal. In my opinion, this is what makes satin, matte, and wire-brushed finishes the best of both worlds. They simultaneously look expensive and gorgeous while still inviting life to happen in your home and working beautifully with other design materials. It's really not hard to see why so many people are opting to forgo glossy wood floors in favor of matte options that are far more aesthetically adaptable and forgiving when it comes to actually using your floors.
So the next time you're planning out the details for the hardwood floor of your dreams, don't forget the extremely important choice of topcoat sheen in your overall decision-making process, as it can certainly take the floor from approachable, refined, and wonderfully functional to outdated, stuffy, and high-maintenance in an instant. Team satin or matte is nearly always the way to go!