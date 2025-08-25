The Popular Flooring Trend That's Officially Out, According To Our Interior Designer

When it comes to selecting new hardwood flooring or refinishing existing wood floors, many people think that the material selection and color of the wood stain are the only major decisions that go into the process. However, as an interior designer, I would argue that there is one other factor that plays heavily into both the functionality and aesthetics of your hardwood floor. Make the wrong choice and you could end up with an outdated look, as well as a maintenance headache to boot. And after shelling out a decent chunk of change to install new floors or update old ones, this certainly isn't the outcome you want. So what is this pitfall that's so important to avoid? Choosing the wrong sheen for your floor's finish coat could leave you very disappointed in the look and upkeep requirements of your wood floors.

While highly-polished glossy hardwood floors had their moment, more and more homeowners are ditching high- and semi-gloss topcoats because of their overly formal sensibility, as well as daily and long-term maintenance demands. Instead, many are opting for the refined yet casual vibes of less shiny options, like satin (which has a slight sheen), matte, and textural wire-brushed finishes. Matte topcoats offer elevated aesthetics with more durability to everyday wear and tear. Let's take a closer look at why glossy wood floor finishes aren't my recommended choice for an updated design or keeping up with the demands of family life, as well as how matte finishes really shine (ha!) in both regards.