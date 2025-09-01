The Best Type Of Bathroom Flooring To Boost The Value Of Your Home
Whether you're certain you're in your forever home or you aren't sure where you may end up in the next few years, knowing and improving upon your home's resale value is a smart move. You never know when selling may make sense for you and any updates you do will get you ready for the possibility and get you the most bang for your buck. There are no shortage of ideas for home renovations to boost your home's desirability to buyers but one of the best areas to focus on is the bathroom.
If you're ready to upgrade your bathroom, flooring is an excellent place to start, especially if you choose luxury vinyl tiles. This flooring type may be the best option to boost your home value. According to Zillow, a mid-range bathroom remodel will get you an almost 73% increase in ROI. Focusing on small updates like the flooring can get you even more bang for your buck. Revive reports that adding luxury vinyl tile in your bathroom may result in an ROI increase of 60-70%. The cost for flooring in the average standard size bathroom would run you about $500 to $2,500. With that kind of return on investment plus such a manageable cost, why would you not pull the trigger on this project?
Why choose luxury vinyl tiles
There are a variety of bathroom design mistakes that are killing the resale value of your home. Don't let your bathroom flooring be one of them. Whether you're in bad need of a flooring upgrade (like if you currently have 1970s shag carpet) or just looking for a nice, effective update, luxury vinyl flooring in the bathroom is an excellent choice. Bathroom flooring needs to be two things: stylish and functional. Luxury vinyl flooring ticks both those boxes with the added bonus of being affordable.
As you search for a material for your remodel it's important to know that some types of flooring, like carpet and natural hardwood aren't good choices for bathrooms. These options can easily and quickly be ruined by the amount of water exposure they'd get. Luxury vinyl tile, however, holds up under bathroom pressure. It's durable and won't hold moisture, which is so important in this space. Tiles of ceramic, porcelain, and other materials have long been the go-to choice for bathroom flooring. Now, luxury vinyl tiles can mimic the popular look yet cost a fraction of the price, and just like other tiles, they come in a wide variety of designs and styles. This inexpensive flooring option ticks all the boxes when it comes to your bathroom remodel. Once you pick your desired design (perhaps a marble mosaic lookalike?), you're all set to move forward on your resale boosting improvement project!