The Best Type Of Bathroom Flooring To Boost The Value Of Your Home

Whether you're certain you're in your forever home or you aren't sure where you may end up in the next few years, knowing and improving upon your home's resale value is a smart move. You never know when selling may make sense for you and any updates you do will get you ready for the possibility and get you the most bang for your buck. There are no shortage of ideas for home renovations to boost your home's desirability to buyers but one of the best areas to focus on is the bathroom.

If you're ready to upgrade your bathroom, flooring is an excellent place to start, especially if you choose luxury vinyl tiles. This flooring type may be the best option to boost your home value. According to Zillow, a mid-range bathroom remodel will get you an almost 73% increase in ROI. Focusing on small updates like the flooring can get you even more bang for your buck. Revive reports that adding luxury vinyl tile in your bathroom may result in an ROI increase of 60-70%. The cost for flooring in the average standard size bathroom would run you about $500 to $2,500. With that kind of return on investment plus such a manageable cost, why would you not pull the trigger on this project?