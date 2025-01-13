Bathroom Design Mistakes That Are Killing The Resale Value Of Your Home

When you own your home, this can open the door to interior design elements that will make it feel like it's truly an individual, customized space. From floors, paint colors, and furniture to accent pieces and accessories, the design opportunities can feel endless. There are also practical considerations to make though, especially if you are planning to sell your home in the near future. Certain design elements may decrease your home's value or turn off prospective buyers during showings altogether. These include some of the design elements you might have in your bathrooms.

Potential bathroom design mistakes can occur at various stages of homeownership. For example, you might have outdated fixtures, cabinetry, or flooring in an older home. Other design elements are put in place by new owners as a way to show off their personal style. Additionally, some mistakes might be made during a remodel project. While the average bathroom remodel had a return on investment (ROI) of 60%in 2023 according to Today's Homeowner, there are several factors that can affect how much money you may possibly get back, so any profit is not guaranteed. Whether you're doing a full DIY bathroom remodel, or are looking to stage a bathroom for a house showing, it's important to know some of the most common design choices that can negatively impact your home's resale value.