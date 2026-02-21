Tired Of Hardwood Floors? You'll Love Ben And Erin Napier's Go-To Alternative
It is hard to think of another pair of HGTV home renovators that love hardwood floors more than Erin and Ben Napier. In numerous episodes of their hit show "Home Town" some carpet or plywood is torn up to reveal old hardwood floors, which they almost always refinish with precision and beauty. However, even the staunchest of hardwood flooring lovers need to admit that it is not the best for all homes. Sometimes different materials are called for. And if you're one of those people who are tired of hardwood floors, then the Napiers have an affordable and durable go-to alternative.
Luxury vinyl planks or tiles, known as LVP and LVT respectively, are poised to be the go-to hardwood alternative in 2026. They are engineered vinyl boards meant to mimic the look of various different materials, including tile and hardwood. In an television interview with "Today," the Napiers explained why they think these synthetic materials are a budget-friendly option that deserve your respect. "It wears great. It has a really long life span, it's cheap, kid proof, waterproof, pet proof, etc.," said Ben.
The Napiers are particularly fond of LVT, which has tongue-and-groove edges which lock into place. This is different than installing traditional vinyl flooring, which can peel-and-stick over an existing floor. The newer locking method is longer lasting and won't lift in corners if the adhesive loosens. The click-in LVT is also more comfortable to walk on thanks to built-in padding.
Reasons to choose vinyl flooring over hardwood
When compared to all the various types of hardwood flooring, the benefits of choosing LVP or LVT are pretty clear. One of the biggest considerations is the cost. In 2026 dollars, the cost to install a hardwood floor can range up to $25/sqft. Alternatively, LVP or LVT costs between $7-$12/sqft, which is a considerable savings. On top of that, LVP or LVT is more flexible than hardwood, making it much easier to install and potentially more comfortable to walk on.
Another big reason vinyl flooring is a great alternative to hardwood is because of its waterproofing values. The Napiers explained in their "Today" interview that people who live in areas prone to flooding should choose LVP because, if it gets wet, all you need to do is un-click it from the subfloor, leave it to dry, and re-install it when everything else is cleaned up. Flooded hardwood floors are often ruined and can be very costly to replace. This waterproofing quality also makes LVP an excellent option for rooms like kitchens, bathrooms, and basements.
Hardwoods also don't hold up to scuffs, scratches, or stains very well. They can weaken and loose their varnish over time, where as LVT is incredibly durable and lasts without stain, scratches, or issue for many years. Is it any wonder why more and more people are choosing this material over traditional hardwood? You get the look of hardwood, without the hassle of keeping it up or replacing it.