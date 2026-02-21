Tired Of Hardwood Floors? You'll Love Ben And Erin Napier's Go-To Alternative

It is hard to think of another pair of HGTV home renovators that love hardwood floors more than Erin and Ben Napier. In numerous episodes of their hit show "Home Town" some carpet or plywood is torn up to reveal old hardwood floors, which they almost always refinish with precision and beauty. However, even the staunchest of hardwood flooring lovers need to admit that it is not the best for all homes. Sometimes different materials are called for. And if you're one of those people who are tired of hardwood floors, then the Napiers have an affordable and durable go-to alternative.

Luxury vinyl planks or tiles, known as LVP and LVT respectively, are poised to be the go-to hardwood alternative in 2026. They are engineered vinyl boards meant to mimic the look of various different materials, including tile and hardwood. In an television interview with "Today," the Napiers explained why they think these synthetic materials are a budget-friendly option that deserve your respect. "It wears great. It has a really long life span, it's cheap, kid proof, waterproof, pet proof, etc.," said Ben.

The Napiers are particularly fond of LVT, which has tongue-and-groove edges which lock into place. This is different than installing traditional vinyl flooring, which can peel-and-stick over an existing floor. The newer locking method is longer lasting and won't lift in corners if the adhesive loosens. The click-in LVT is also more comfortable to walk on thanks to built-in padding.