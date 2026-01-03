The Hardwood Flooring Alternative That's Predicted To Rule Kitchens In 2026

A ton of thought, care, and hard-earned cash goes into a kitchen renovation, so it comes as no surprise that material selection is one of the most important parts of the planning process. Choosing high-quality materials that are worth your significant investment in the long run is crucial to ensuring a successful, long-lasting result that you will love for years to come. One of the bigger-ticket items in a kitchen renovation (especially if it's part of a larger main floor remodel) is the flooring. As such a high-traffic, heavily-used area, the flooring you choose for your kitchen not only has to look great, but also withstand significant wear and tear over time. Though solid hardwood floors have traditionally been touted as the highest quality flooring to install, with an incredible lifespan and huge appeal (i.e. ROI if you move), many kitchen design companies and flooring industry experts expect that LVP, or luxury vinyl plank, flooring is poised to be a top choice for kitchens in 2026.

Compared to traditional hardwoods, LVP has a lower price point and can often handle pet nails and the chaos of busy families with less scratching, staining, and water damage than its wood counterparts. Add onto that its warm wood-look appearance, and the question becomes, will people in 2026 choose this popular hardwood alternative over the real deal? Well, as an interior designer, I generally agree it will continue to be a very popular flooring choice and can, in some cases, be a solid option. However, I do feel there is more nuance in the choice to install LVP in the kitchen, so let's chat about everything you need to know about LVP: the good, the bad, and the ugly truth about why material selection is everything.