Not Hardwood, Not Tile: Erin Napier Has A More Unique Idea For Your Kitchen Floors

HGTV host and home designer Erin Napier loves hardwood floors, using them in 90% of her renovation projects. It's the hallmark of the "Home Town" television show for Napier and her husband, Ben, to unearth and revive the original hardwood floors of a home. But sometimes, hardwood just doesn't cut it and a more unique approach is needed. In Season 8, Episode 11, Napier calls upon a classic material that you don't often see in modern homes: reclaimed brick pavers.

In the episode, the Napiers are renovating a house that a couple inherited from their grandparents. Instead of keeping the original hardwood flooring in the kitchen and dining room, which Napier said had a "tunneling effect," they decided to break up the room with a stylish herringbone pattern using brick pavers, which were sourced from an old schoolhouse.

The dark brown bricks bring an added coziness and home like quality to the kitchen and dining room. The personalized nature of the brick is similar to Napier's rejection of subway tile backsplashes in favor of hand-painted Italian or Spanish tiles. As she notes in the episode: "I love the imperfection of reclaimed brick, because no one else is going to have a floor exactly like that." This is something homeowners can incorporate into their own space when it's time to ditch their outdated flooring.