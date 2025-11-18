Farewell To Subway Tile: Erin Napier Has A Better Idea For Your Kitchen Backsplash
All trends come and go. In terms of home design, there are certain trends that won't be continuing beyond 2025 – like fast furniture and artificial lighting. Another that's on its way out is the stark white kitchen, or, more specifically, the white subway tile backsplash. These days, homeowners are looking for more color and personality in their kitchens. The backsplash is great for this, and styling cues from HGTV's Erin Napier can help inspire you to bring depth, vibrancy, and life to your backsplash with the use of hand-painted Italian tiles.
Now, there are numerous different designs you could implement to make your subway tile backsplash more exciting. With hand painted tiles, however, you can add your own cultural motifs that bring real character into the kitchen. Italian designs offer choices between natural looks and more detailed painted styles. In one episode of "Home Town," Napier herself opted for a mix of natural tile and painted flowers, which allowed the backsplash to stand out against the white cabinetry while complimenting the kitchen's wood island and timber accents.
You don't have to overload your kitchen with colorful and intricate designs, either. You can pepper the color and design throughout the backsplash for a more minimalist effect, or take a more maximalist approach with an intricate accent wall. The beauty of the hand-painted tile is that you can bring your own unique tastes and sensibilities to each design.
The colorful backsplash is back!
If you're in the market for a kitchen remodel and want to use a patterned backsplash in your kitchen, there are a few ways you can go about it. If your budget allows, it would certainly be worthwhile to hire an artist to paint the tiles to your specifications. You can also paint your own ceramic tiles, if you're able to put in the time and effort. Otherwise, a good online search will yield plenty of beautiful options that will help you express your taste at affordable prices.
Another trick Napier suggests for a more exciting backsplash is to create a colorful focal point above the stove. Demonstrating this in the Season 3 premiere of "Home Town," Napier brought color and vibrancy to a brick oven nook by using a series of colorful, Spanish-inspired porcelain tiles that formed a central square of colorful patterns. This added an elegant and playful pop of color, which is something you could easily mimic in your own kitchen.
To help make your own personalized backsplash focal point, you might want to see if you can collect tiles from thrift stores or antique shops. Then, you can assemble them into a pattern that showcases your design sensibilities, bringing a personal touch to your kitchen.