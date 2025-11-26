Forget Traditional Hardwood Floors - This Stylish Trend Is Taking Over Kitchens
Hardwood floors in the kitchen? That's an easy yes for most. Hardwood's durability and the ease with which it imbues your space with warmth has always made it a highly popular flooring choice. Don't worry, we're not here to advise you against hardwood. We just want to let you in on one trendy way to kick your design up a notch. Enter herringbone flooring: a unique hardwood layout that's taking over kitchens.
Hardwood floors are an excellent choice in the kitchen for their limited maintenance needs and obvious uptick in home value. Traditionally, you'll see this flooring in a simple straight plank pattern, laid length- or width- wise, that's both classic in appearance and light on budget. It's uniform, cohesive, and perhaps — dare we say — boring?
Spice up your hardwood (without losing it's benefits) by putting it down in this trendy new layout. In this pattern, the hardwood planks are laid out in a staggered zig-zag format that creates exceptional texture and interest. It easily outshines the standard plank layout if you're looking for something a bit more creative. After all, these herringbone kitchen floors are topping our culinary wish lists, and it's easy to see why.
Herringbone hardwood floors elevate any style kitchen
If you aren't sure herringbone can fit your established aesthetic, let's put those fears to bed. Herringbone complements any style by pairing visual interest with wood's natural variety. Dark wood kitchen floor ideas that are pure luxury can be laid in this pattern for a truly posh and elegant space. If your home is more cozy and rustic, use distressed wood in herringbone for flooring that is earthy and eye-catching. In a modern, minimalistic kitchen, opt for white oak in herringbone that will add dimension to the space while keeping it open and airy.
Regardless of your home's style, herringbone adds textural interest for a more visually striking design without overwhelming this frequently used space. Plus, the wide angles in the herringbone layout have the added benefit of making your kitchen appear larger. Natural stone and metallic accents complement this pattern well so consider things like quartz countertops and brass or brushed nickel hardware to round off your design. However, be sure that your metallics match the undertones of your flooring. (Think brushed nickel for cool undertones and brass for warm.)
Though the installation is often more expensive because of the expertise needed, you might be able to recoup that in home value. (Experts have claimed this style is more attractive to many buyers.) Or, if this hardwood layout is too costly up front, LVP has options that can be laid in the herringbone style, so this trendy pattern can be accessible for any budget.