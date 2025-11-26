Forget Traditional Hardwood Floors - This Stylish Trend Is Taking Over Kitchens

Hardwood floors in the kitchen? That's an easy yes for most. Hardwood's durability and the ease with which it imbues your space with warmth has always made it a highly popular flooring choice. Don't worry, we're not here to advise you against hardwood. We just want to let you in on one trendy way to kick your design up a notch. Enter herringbone flooring: a unique hardwood layout that's taking over kitchens.

Hardwood floors are an excellent choice in the kitchen for their limited maintenance needs and obvious uptick in home value. Traditionally, you'll see this flooring in a simple straight plank pattern, laid length- or width- wise, that's both classic in appearance and light on budget. It's uniform, cohesive, and perhaps — dare we say — boring?

Spice up your hardwood (without losing it's benefits) by putting it down in this trendy new layout. In this pattern, the hardwood planks are laid out in a staggered zig-zag format that creates exceptional texture and interest. It easily outshines the standard plank layout if you're looking for something a bit more creative. After all, these herringbone kitchen floors are topping our culinary wish lists, and it's easy to see why.