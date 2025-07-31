The Outdated Flooring Option It's Time To Ditch In 2025 And Beyond

If you are still keen on having a farmyard look to match your rustic decor, you may want to go for a multi-width style instead. These differently-sized panels retain that classic aesthetic while adding more variety and interest than the symmetrical options that have become overused and outdated. Alternatively, there are plenty of rustic tile options such as these Spanish handmade tiles from Rustico Tile & Stone that offer a farmhouse feel using natural, original-looking pieces.

But if you'd like to shift away from the homestead aesthetic, 2025 might be your year to think outside the box — or within the checkered box. With the revival of maximalism, a busier flooring option like checkered tiles might just be the perfect antidote for the subdued tones and minimalist interiors of the last decade.

Or, if you're looking for something a little more understated, why not try an eco-friendly option? As environmental concerns become a more central part of home renovation, sustainable flooring choices are having their heyday. Cork and bamboo are two popular choices which are made from renewable materials as well as being both durable and attractive in the home. However, if you are considering sustainable flooring, always look into how the material is sourced to ensure that existing ecosystems are not being altered to grow these now-trendy materials.