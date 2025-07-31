The Outdated Flooring Option It's Time To Ditch In 2025 And Beyond
The 2010s was an excellent decade for the farmhouse aesthetic. From repurposed shiplap paneling to mason jars and barn doors, shabby-chic decor was a hit with television renovation hosts and homeowners alike. However, not all of these trends have stood the test of time. One flooring option known as faux barnwood has been so heavily used that it has, unfortunately, begun to lose its quirky, original feel. Where the broad planks once gave a room an interesting, rustic charm, its popularity has caused it to become run-of-the-mill and can even make a space too feel dated. But what changed?
The early 2010s farmhouse style was characterized largely by cream and white walls and cabinetry, and neutral color palettes. This was a great fit for the faux barnwood flooring option as its slightly cooler tone complimented the more muted shades. But, as interior design has moved towards brighter colors like pinks and yellows as well as authentic, handmade decor, faux barnwood has been left feeling dull and synthetic. So, if you're looking to refresh your flooring this year, it's likely a good idea to ditch this faux-rustic option for something that feels a little more original.
What flooring to go for instead
If you are still keen on having a farmyard look to match your rustic decor, you may want to go for a multi-width style instead. These differently-sized panels retain that classic aesthetic while adding more variety and interest than the symmetrical options that have become overused and outdated. Alternatively, there are plenty of rustic tile options such as these Spanish handmade tiles from Rustico Tile & Stone that offer a farmhouse feel using natural, original-looking pieces.
But if you'd like to shift away from the homestead aesthetic, 2025 might be your year to think outside the box — or within the checkered box. With the revival of maximalism, a busier flooring option like checkered tiles might just be the perfect antidote for the subdued tones and minimalist interiors of the last decade.
Or, if you're looking for something a little more understated, why not try an eco-friendly option? As environmental concerns become a more central part of home renovation, sustainable flooring choices are having their heyday. Cork and bamboo are two popular choices which are made from renewable materials as well as being both durable and attractive in the home. However, if you are considering sustainable flooring, always look into how the material is sourced to ensure that existing ecosystems are not being altered to grow these now-trendy materials.