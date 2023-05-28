Costco's New Succulent Gardens Are Perfect for People Without Green Thumbs

Calling all wannabe plant parents! If you're looking for an easy way to add greenery to your space, be sure to swing by Costco. According to Instagram user Costco Organic, the warehouse recently brought back its popular succulent gardens, just in time for spring.

Each set of succulents comes in a pretty blue and green rectangular ceramic planter. Plus, the selection of succulents appears to be quite varied in terms of color ‌and‌ shape. One planter costs $19.99, which is a good deal considering the quality of the planter.

Worth noting, unlike most other items, the price of this succulent planter hasn't changed. It was priced at $19.99 in previous years, and thankfully, that still holds true this year.

If you're interested in the succulent garden, you'll want to visit Costco soon. You can also call your Costco store in advance to check if it's in stock. The garden's item number is 1106768.

Other succulents at Costco:

At the time of writing, the succulent garden in the blue and green planter is not available online.

However, you can purchase a set of 12 assorted succulents in individual pots from the Costco website. The pack of 2.5-inch plants costs $39.99, while the pack of 3.5-inch plants costs $56.99.

This is a stellar option if you already have a ceramic planter or prefer to find one at the thrift store.

How to care for succulents:

Succulents are generally easy to care for, making them ideal for first-time plant parents (or those with no green thumbs). With that in mind, here are some basic requirements of succulent care:

Use well-draining soil

Choose a pot with drainage holes

Make sure the plants get plenty of sunlight

Only water succulents when the soil is completely dry

Check out our in-depth succulent care guide for more tips and instructions.

