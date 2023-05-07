This Unexpected Kitchen Tool Will Remove Pet Hair From Furniture in Seconds

If you're an animal lover, there's a good chance you share your home with a cat, dog, or all of the above. But let's face it: As much as we love our furry friends, pet hair on furniture can be a serious nuisance, especially during shedding season or if your companion is a heavy shedder in general.

One common solution is to buy a special hair remover tool at the pet supply store. But as it turns out, you might already have the perfect tool in your kitchen: a rubber spatula. As Brandon Pleshek proves on TikTok, the simple item can easily gather pet hair on upholstery, making cleaning a breeze.

"These work great in a pinch if you need to pull out that embedded or hard to clean up pet hair," said Pleshek, who demonstrated the technique on TikTok.

It might sound strange, but it actually makes a lot of sense. At pet supply stores, you can purchase pet hair remover brushes made of rubber material, like the CHI Rubber Fur Accumulator Dog Brush. (Writer's note: We can attest that the tool works well.) The pet hair appears to seamlessly grip to the rubber comb, so it only makes sense a silicone spatula would work just as well.

Obviously, for sanitary reasons, you'll want to use an old kitchen spatula and avoid reusing it to cook food. Otherwise, you can always pick one up at a discount retailer like Dollar Tree. Here, you'll be able to find a rubber spatula for just a few bucks, which is even cheaper than rubber dog brushes.

Other ways to remove pet hair from upholstery:

On Pleshek's video, one TikTok shared that they use a rubber squeegee fro the Dollar Store. This is pretty brilliant, as the wide rubber piece will allow you to remove even more pet hair at once. Love it!

