How to Clean Sticky Rubber

Many household items made of rubber can become sticky over time. When rubber starts to deteriorate and degrade, it can cause the surface to feel sticky. While this cannot be prevented, you may be able to extend the use of these rubber household items by cleaning them or removing the affected area. Start with the gentlest cleaners and if those do not work, move to a more potent option.

Start With Liquid Dish Soap

A good plan of attack starts with the mildest cleaner. Liquid dish soap and water can remove rubber stickiness. Wash the item completely with liquid soap and water and repeat if necessary. This works particularly well for sticky rubber spatulas, pot handles, and other kitchen items. If the item cannot be washed under water, place some liquid dish soap on a damp paper towel and rub over the area several times.

Use Household Cleaning Products

You can often remove the sticky texture of rubber on household items using either ammonia or a glass cleaner. Spray or pour some ammonia or glass cleaner on a soft, damp cloth. Wipe the sticky surface of the item thoroughly with the cloth. An alternative is a melamine foam sponge. Dampen the melamine foam and wipe the affected area. Repeat until the stickiness has been removed.

Try Rubbing Alcohol

Rubbing alcohol is another option you can try. As a word of caution, rubbing alcohol can harm some rubber items and surfaces, so consider this before applying it. You can test a small patch of the item with rubbing alcohol and see if any damage occurs before using it on the entire item.

Make a Baking Soda Paste

If the preceding methods are ineffective, you can make a baking soda paste. Combine baking soda and a small amount of water, stirring until uniformly mixed. Do not add too much water; you want a thick, pastelike consistency. Apply the paste directly to the sticky surface and rub it in with a soft cloth or paper towel. Allow it to sit for a few minutes and then wash it off with water.

Scrape It Off

If all else fails, you can try scraping. Gently scrape off the stickiness using a spoon or dull knife, like a butter knife or plastic knife. Use caution to avoid damaging the rubber surface. Always point the knife away from you to avoid any injuries. This method could result in scratches, so consider this before scraping.