How to Clean a Rubber Watchband

While rubber watchbands are waterproof, they are not stain-proof. Since a watch comes in such close contact with your skin, sweat and body oils can stain it as can dirt, water, and food. A watch strap can even start to smell, and just like your clothes, it needs to be cleaned and refreshed.

It is recommended that you clean your watch strap every two to three weeks if you are wearing it every day or wearing it to exercise or swim. If you are wearing it infrequently and not sweating as much, cleaning it every couple of months may suffice.

Remove the Strap

The best way to thoroughly clean your watch strap and protect the watch from damage is to remove the strap. This will prevent the watch from getting wet and potentially failing to work. You can often remove it using a special screwdriver made for watches or a tiny screwdriver that you would use to repair eyeglasses or jewelry if you have one on hand. Use the screwdriver to unscrew the lug bar if that's what's holding the strap in place.

To remove a spring bar, place the wedge-shaped screwdriver end of a spring bar tool between the grooves at the end of the spring bar and angle it at about 90 degrees. Firmly push in toward the middle of the spring bar to compress it, which will enable you to take it out. If the watch itself is water-resistant, you can leave it on while cleaning the strap.

Wash the Strap

Start by running the strap under warm water in the sink for a minute or two. Any loose dirt will come off at this point, along with other types of potentially abrasive debris. Then add a few drops of liquid dish soap and warm water to a bowl or your sink basin. Allow the watch strap to soak in the warm, soapy water for several minutes. This will help lift remaining stains and grime.

Brush It Clean

To scrub away any lingering dirt or stains, use a soft-bristle brush. A soft toothbrush or a child's toothbrush works well. Do not use a hard toothbrush since this is too abrasive and may damage the watchband. You can also use a towel or cloth in place of a toothbrush.

Wet the bristles or cloth and apply a drop or two of liquid dish soap. Gently scrub the strap, paying close attention to the small nooks and crannies. Rinse the strap clean, removing any soap residue, wiping off excess water, and allowing it to air-dry.

Use Jewelry Cleaner

Another option is to use a gentle jewelry cleaner that is nonabrasive and ammonia-free. This will do an excellent job at removing stains. Follow the instructions on the label for the jewelry cleaner of your choice. In general, you'll want to pour a small amount of jewelry cleaner in a bowl and then lay the watch strap in it so that it is fully immersed. Allow the strap to soak for several minutes.

Some jewelry cleaners come with a brush to help you get into any grooves and indentations. You can also scrub stubborn stains with a soft toothbrush. Once all stains have been removed, run the strap under cold water to rinse away residual dirt and cleaner solution.

Blot off excess water with a towel or paper towel and let the strap air-dry for a few hours or overnight. The jewelry cleaner should also deodorize the strap and leave it looking and smelling fresh. This method is effective for silicone watch straps as well.

Solutions for Difficult Stains

If the stains still aren't coming out after you've tried one or more of these methods, you can use rubbing alcohol. This is also great for spot treating the watchband. Apply a small amount of rubbing alcohol to a cotton swab, cotton ball, or microfiber cloth but not directly to the strap. Rub the swab in a circular fashion to see if this lifts the stain. You can also use a soft toothbrush with rubbing alcohol if needed.

A baking soda paste or acetone, which can be found in nail polish remover, is also sometimes suggested as a watch cleaner. However, these substances may cause damage to the watch strap and are not recommended. Acetone may remove some of the color and leave parts of the strap lighter than the original shade, while baking soda mixed with water is abrasive and can potentially scratch the band.

Prevent Grime Buildup

As a preventive measure, you can quickly wash your wristband off every day using only your fingers and a little soap and water. Remove soap with a quick rinse; then gently blot and allow to air-dry. This maintenance should help prevent buildup and reduce germs and bacteria. As a last resort, if you are unable to remove the stains, you can always replace the watch band entirely.