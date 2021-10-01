How to Clean Jewelry

Image Credit: Ana-Maria Stanciu Squeaky is all about the borderline genius hacks and ideas that keep literally every inch of your space pristine.

Normal everyday wear of jewelry can dirty, dull, and tarnish your precious pieces. Fortunately, you can avoid the expense of going to a professional if you learn how to safely clean your jewelry at home.

If your silver, gold, or gemstones are in need of a pick-me-up, then follow these simple cleaning steps. A gentle scrub and polish will have them back to sparkling in no time.

How to Clean Silver

Remove silver tarnish with this simple cleaning method that lets the magic of ion exchange do the work for you.

Things You'll Need 1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon baking soda

Aluminum foil

Water

Small bowl

Step 1: Line a bowl with aluminum foil. Gather all of your silver pieces that need cleaning. You can use this method with any piece of jewelry, like rings, bracelets, necklaces, or earrings. Then find a bowl big enough to hold all of the jewelry and line it with aluminum foil. Image Credit: Ana-Maria Stanciu Step 2: Add salt and baking soda. Before you add the jewelry, first combine the salt and baking soda and add it to the bowl. Image Credit: Ana-Maria Stanciu Step 3: Add jewelry and cover with water. Now add the jewelry to the bowl in a single layer. Then pour in enough water to cover the items and let them sit in the bowl for a couple of hours. Image Credit: Ana-Maria Stanciu Step 4: Rinse and wipe dry. Rinse the silver with hot water. If food or dirt bits are stuck on the jewelry you can give them a gentle scrub with a toothbrush. Then wipe dry with a soft rag. Advertisement Image Credit: Ana-Maria Stanciu

How to Clean Gold and Gemstones

Bring back the luster of gold jewelry with a gentle washing to remove marks and residue. You can also use this gentle cleaning method on most gemstones, like diamonds, rubies, sapphires, or amethysts.

Warning Do not use this method on porous gemstones like pearls or turquoise because they shouldn't be immersed in water. Simply polish them with a soft rag.

You can research how to care for your specific stone here. If you're unsure what type of stone you have, check with a professional jeweler who can help you identify it and how to care for it.

Things You'll Need 1 teaspoon mild dish soap

1 cup warm water

Soft toothbrush

Toothpick

Small bowl



Step 1: Soak in soapy water. Mix together a gentle cleaning solution of mild dish soap and warm water in a small bowl. Add the jewelry pieces to the bowl and let them soak for a few moments. Image Credit: Ana-Maria Stanciu Step 2: Scrub with a soft toothbrush. Use a soft brush to gently scrub your jewelry. Emphasis on gentle here! You don't want to scratch the surface. Image Credit: Ana-Maria Stanciu Step 3: Clean with a toothpick. For stubborn gunk, use a toothpick to pick out debris from grooves or settings. Again, be gentle. Don't go overboard prying or you could damage the prongs of the setting. Advertisement Image Credit: Ana-Maria Stanciu Then dip the jewelry piece back into the cleaning solution solution and rinse in warm water. Finish with a gentle polish with a soft cloth or rag. Make sure all jewelry is completely dry before putting the pieces away. Image Credit: Ana-Maria Stanciu Image Credit: Ana-Maria Stanciu To keep jewelry shiny and bright, store your pieces an inch or so apart in a container that's lined with soft fabric. A jewelry box is perfect for keeping jewelry out of direct sunlight and humidity as well as organized and tangle-free. For jewelry that you wear often, remember to remove them when doing kitchen tasks like cooking or washing dishes. Apply makeup, lotion, perfume, and hairspray before putting on jewelry to avoid residue buildup.