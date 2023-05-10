The Top Wedding Gift and Decor Trends of 2023, According to Etsy

Wedding season is a time filled with love, friendship, beauty, and — often — a lot of stress. Whether you're part of the happy couple or a plus-one, the season can bring about a lot of questions, including what to gift and where to look — because at this point, we all own a toaster. Luckily, Etsy just gave us a simple answer to the daunting question.

Advertisement

Making the season of love a little more guest- and host-friendly, the retailer that calls itself home to over 2.1 million sellers announced Etsy Registry, "a new wedding gifting experience that allows couples to register for truly meaningful gifts," per the brand. Launching May 10, couples can add their favorite handmade, personalized, and vintage gifts to their list to share with guests.

Video of the Day

According to the brand, searches for "handmade gifts" has increased by 872%, so the newly launched registry is arriving just in time. And to celebrate its debut, Etsy revealed its highly anticipated Annual Wedding Trend Guide, which includes a couple of staples and a few trends you might not have expected. The guide features trends for both gifting and the event's decor.

Advertisement

Per Etsy's data, "lovecore" is one of the top trends to look out for which, according to the brand, is "characterized by heart patterns, roses, and the colors red and pink." These include everything from heart-themed invitations to pink hair bows. Other trends include oversize florals — which have quickly become a staple on red carpets — rings with character, statement accessories, creative programs, western weddings, and gifts based on the couple's own love story. Here are a few of our favorites that perfectly fit these trends.

Advertisement

The trends indicate a lean toward individuality, and the newly launched platform gives soon-to-be weds and their guests the opportunity to find and buy gifts with meaning to them.

Advertisement